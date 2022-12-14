South Africans were stunned after Bongani Fassie shared a video of his mother Brenda Fassie's niece Gemma Fassie singing beautifully

The stunning performer belted her own rendition of Tamia's Officially Missing You and won many hearts on social media

Grammy-winner DJ Black Coffee and Mzansi rapper Gigi Lamayne were also spotted gushing about Gemma's flawless vocals in the comments section

Brenda Fassie's niece, Gemma Fassie, has become a social media sensation after people heard her sing for the first time.

Brenda Fassie's niece Gemma Fassie's amazing vocals in a trending clip have left Mzansi peeps in awe. Image: @realblackcoffee/Instagram, Foto24/Getty Images, and @gemmafassie/Instagram

Source: UGC

After seeing the video posted by Brenda's son Bongani Fassie, Twitter users dubbed her the "next big thing" in South African music.

Brenda Fassie's niece Gemma Fassie gets praised by DJ Black Coffee and Gigi Lamayne

Bongani, who was clearly proud of Gemma, shared an almost one-minute clip of Gemma showing off her honey vocals on Twitter. The stunning lady was singing Tamia's Officially Missing You.

Many peeps and celebrities were impressed by the way the stunner made the song sound like her own. Grammy-award-winner Black Coffee didn't say much, but he did share emojis indicating that Gemma's rendition of the iconic song left him speechless.

Gigi Lamayne was also spotted in the comments. The rapper couldn't believe what she saw and made two separate comments. She was overjoyed that Brenda's legacy could live on through Gemma.

"Yoh yes! The legacy continues!"

In another tweet, Gigi expressed her delight at seeing the video go viral.

"This makes me so happy !!! ❄️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Online peeps also praised Gemma's vocals, but their attention was mainly drawn to how much Gemma resembles Brenda.Netizens claimed that Brenda had reincarnated through Gemma. Peeps wrote:

@RainyP_96 said:

"That's your mom's hologram right there a more modern Mabrrr. "

@Lungelo_NY wrote:

"She came back a stronger woman ..noma ungathi wuye lo angfune kuzwa"

@Salain_G_R shared:

"Does she have Weekend Special in her catalogue? I would love to hear her rendition of it if possible."

@MrNKORAS posted:

"Yho Ngu Mabrrrr... Wow! Can she please do a vulindlela cover too? "

@100_kMokone replied:

"Somebody quit chopping onions! ❤️"

@anentirethato commented:

"She looks just like her"

@Yolophonik also said:

"Love her voice "

@lesegoMdluli also shared:

"I Wouldn’t wanna be Nomuzi right now… the real MaBrrr is back! Looks just like her "

@Bohlatse_Fela added:

"Already thinking about you and her in the studio ♥️"

