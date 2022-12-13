Buhle Samuels shocked her fans and followers with the announcement of the birth of her baby girl

The Kings of Jorbug actress pulled a fast one on her followers who never suspected she had a bun in the oven

The doting mom shared the good news on her Twitter page and also revealed the baby's initials

Congratulations are in order for actress and media personality Buhle Samuels who announced the birth of her baby girl on social media.

Buhle Samuels shocked her followers when she announced the birth of her baby girl. Image: @buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

The talented actress took her fans by surprise when she announced the arrival of the little one without announcing the pregnancy.

According to ZAlebs, Buhle's post suggested that she gave birth to her first baby on 12 December 2022. Taking to her Twitter page, the Kings Of Joburg revealed that she couldn't keep calm following her baby's arrival.

The ecstatic mother also revealed that her bundle of joy's initials are E.E.S.S. Social media users flooded to the comments section to congratulate the star. Many did not fail to express that they did not see this one coming. She wrote:

"WELCOME TO THE WORLD LITTLE WITTLE ANGEL YOU ARE LOVED E.E.S.S. My heart can’t take it! I am so overjoyed! 12/12/22 will never be the same again."

Buhle Samuels' fans congratulate her

@BRV_1908 said:

"I refuse to believe this unless Fabrizio Romano confirms it."

@tseepati commented:

"Muss I saw your video the other day okay congratulations."

@nyanga_okuhle wrote:

"Congratulations are in order!..that baby is spoiled already ♥️♥️."

@Takiebabe added:

"Congrats Mummy. Enjoy your first day of Mummy hood ."

Source: Briefly News