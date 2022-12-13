Kelly Rowland has fully earned Mzansi's love after her second visit left many people wishing she could stay in the country permanently

The former Destiny's Child member attended a Brutal Fruit-organized women's discussion and couldn't stop gushing about the amazing South African ladies she met

In her most recent post, the American singer hinted that there is that she return to Mzansi for another visit

Kelly Rowland's second visit to Mzansi has made many people wish she would just stay in the country forever.

Kelly Rowland has announced that her second 2022 visit to Mzansi has come to an end. Image: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

The American singer shared a post saying goodbye and thanking South Africans for being friendly and polite.

Kelly, according to the Daily Sun, attended the Brutal Fruit Spritzer for the brand's You Belong campaign, where women sat down to discuss gender issues.

After completing her Mzansi schedule, Kelly shared a post on Twitter in which she expressed her gratitude to Mzansi for showing her love. Kelly also hinted that this isn't the last time SA hears from her, saying:

"#YouBelong #Grateful S.A. Thank you for always filling my cup with so much love! Til next time! ♥️♥️"

Mzansi people were saddened by the Twitter post. Many people begged Kelly to stay in the country forever. Others online users said they were anticipating Kelly's next visit.

@KhensaniTshego said:

"Just move here Pls. We know you want to"

@IamSib_Z shared:

"I miss you already Kelly, it was nice seeing you. You're such a sweetheart "

@colli_rise posted:

"I can't live without you miss SA ❤️"

@Nowsey replied:

"You know you can always make a u-turn mos, kusekhaya la. You don’t have to knock anymore. We love you ❤️"

@KeneiloeN commented:

"We love you here in SA, Kelendria."

@AfrikanChefZA wrote:

"Have you ever been to ekasi?? @KELLYROWLAND you need a township experience. Eg ikota (South African Sub)"

@ThabangLikotsi2 also said:

"Mzansi water does wonders on your beautiful skin... The glow "

@londaWorldwide also shared:

"Don't go back "

@ziqhamoS added:

"You're stunning Ma'am Come visit again when you get time "

Kelly Rowland calls South Africa Her second home

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Kelly Rowland was in the country for her second visit this year and has been singing praises about South African women, Cassper Nyovest, and now she called SA her second home.

The former Destiny's Child member shot a campaign for Brutal Fruit earlier this year with Mzansi women and has credited them for falling in love with the country, reported News24.

A few days ago, Kelly sat down for an interview and gave Cassper Nyovest his flowers for being a stellar artist and putting up an amazing performance at the 2018 Global Citizen concert.

