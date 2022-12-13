Clement Maosa has taken to social media to reveal his song choice for the song that will usher in the new year in Mzansi

The talented actor showed love to fellow Limpopo star King Monada, predicting that his smash hit Aye Kuwa will take the crown this year

South Africans flocked to Clement's comments section to disagree with him by dragging King Monada's music

Clement Maosa is adamant that Aya Kuwa by King Monada will be the song of the year.

Clement Maosa and Mzansi have both shared different opinions when it comes to who will be taking the song of the year title in 2022. Image: @clementmaosa and @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

The former Skeem Saam actor declared on Twitter that Mzansi will end 2022 with King Monada's song Aya Kuwa. Clement wrote:

"Aye kuwa" by king monada is song of the year. Period!!!"

The social media post sparked discussion in the comments section. Online users bashed Clement's declaration, claiming that the song will only be played in Limpopo to ring in the new year.

Other netizens said that they have never heard the song before. Some peeps added that the track was released in April but failed to gain hypein South Africa.

Peeps shared the following comments:

@molebatsi_45 said:

@slick7426 no one in Jozi knows that song" shared:

@slick7426 shared:

"In Limpopo skeem saam"

@Nicholus_Peters posted:

"Why the sudden hype? I mean the song has been out for more than six months now. What is happening?"

@DeeNkomo_ wrote:

"Statistically, it is not. But support ke support so, re tla reng."

@MadigweT replied:

"I will definitely cry if it doesn't become the song of the year "

@LisaMissMo commented:

"I haven't heard the song but I disagree with you. Period!!!"

@Sfufuza_ also said:

"You wish. We don't entertain autotune here like yall in Limpopo."

@majorleague1313 also shared:

"This song was released in April. We’ve never heard of it until now and it's the song of the year?aowa"

@Thabza5050 added:

"We can go straight to January."

DJ Hlo fails to make Ukhozi FM top 10 song of the year

In other stories, Briefly News reported that DJ Hlo has released a statement following Ukhozi's 2022 Song Of The Year recipients announcement.

The DJ congratulated all the recipients and also addressed the allegations that she bribed management for her single Isibani to win last year.

In her lengthy IsiZulu statement, the DJ thanked the Ukhozi FM team for creating the Ukhozi Fm top 10 song Of the year, revealing that winning the title last year opened great opportunities for her locally and internationally.

