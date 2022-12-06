DJ Hlo's song titled 'Visa' has failed to make it into the top 10 list of this year's 2022 Ukhozi FM Song of The Year

The DJ, whose real name is Hlosiwe Mthalane, caused a stir on social media last year after her song was dubbed the 2021 Song Of The Year at Ukhozi FM.

She recently released a statement on her socials congratulating this year's top 10 recipients and also opening up about the cyberbullying she suffered since taking the 2021 song of the year

DJ Hlo has released a statement following Ukhozi's 2022 Song Of The Year reciepents announcement.

The DJ congratulated all the recipients and also addressed the allegations that she bribed management for her single Isibani to win last year.

In her lengthy IsiZulu statement, the DJ thanked the Ukhozi FM team for creating the Ukhozi Fm top 10 song Of the year, revealing that winning the title last year opened great opportunities for her locally and internationally.

Speaking about cyberbullying, DJ Hlo said people continue bullying her online, and this has affected her and her family. She also made it clear that she did not have any sexual relations with the Ukhozi Fm team, and she did not bribe anyone for her song to win the 2021 Song Of The Year at Ukhozi FM. She added:

"I would like to clarify that the allegations against me are all false. If that were true, that would meant I would have made it this year. I worked very hard. I had no sleep only to Market my song and get votes," she said, as quoted by Zalebs.

