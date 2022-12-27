This year was probably one of the best years for the award-winning singer Makhadzi whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona

The singer achieved so much this year, from venturing into business to having successful one-woman shows in and out of the country

In one of her Instagram posts, Makhadzi expressed her gratitude to God, thanking him for the musical gift

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A look at Makhadzi's 2022 wins. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The Murahu hitmaker Makhadzi is one of the most successful and talented musicians in Mzansi.

Even though the journey to the top hasn't been easy for the music star, she never gave up, and today she is not only one of the most popular musicians but a successful businesswoman as well. Briefly News looks at Makhadzi's wins for 2022.

1. Launched a cosmetic range

On the 6th of May, Makhadzi launched a cosmetic range called Mavoda lotion. Announcing the exciting news on social media, she said she worked on Mavoda lotion for years, and she was happy to finally launch it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She also opened up to TshisaLIVE about her business venture, saying her lotion is consist of mango extract, vitamin E, and sweet almond oil.

2. EP reached the gold status

Makhadzi was over the moon when her EP titled Pain Ya Jealousy reached gold status.

"Pain ya jealousy EP reached gold is time to change some GEARS .. . Where are my dancers let's join the challenge .lets prepare our summer in this cold Lets goooo . No time to rest," she wrote on Instagram.

3. Sold-out one-woman shows

This year Makhadzi had a successful one-woman show in her home province Limpopo and another one in Botswana. After having a great show in Botswana, she took to her social media platforms to pen a heartwarming message, thanking her fans for loving and supporting her.

4. Scooped a DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice

Makhadzi won the Favourite Music Artist or Group and Song of the Year award at this year's DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

Celebrating her big win on social media, the music star shared that two years ago she begged to perform at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards for free. She said she wanted people to know about her at that time as she had not shot to fame yet.

"Jikijiki, here I am collecting awards," she wrote.

Wrapping up her Instagram post, Makhadzi thanked her fans and announced her UK tour.

Brilliant women celebrate their academic wins together after bagging PhDs, becoming profs, and more

In another article, Briefly News reported that a group of brilliant women came together and celebrated their academic wins.

The three ladies who had a fruitful 2022 stunned Mzansi as they celebrated the big milestones. One lady already had a PhD, the other became an associate professor, and the third one obtained a postdoctoral fellowship.

Netizens were impressed and inspired by the success of these beautiful ladies. Many took to the comments section to applaud them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News