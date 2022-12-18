A group of smart and successful ladies decided to come together to celebrate their fantastic academic wins after a fruitful 2022

The three ladies already have PhDs, with one becoming an associate professor, and the other obtaining a postdoctoral fellowship

Social media users could not get enough of the boss babes who clearly have no problem with seeing other women succeed in life

A group of brilliant friends have come together to relish their wins in the field of academia and looked like total boss babes as they posted snaps together on social media.

Monicca Thulisile Bhuda and her academic friends are total boss babes. Image: Monicca Thulisile Bhuda/LinkedIn.

The three women all have PhDs, with one woman a whole associate professor, and the other a postdoctoral candidate.

A picture of the three women was posted by Monicca Thulisile Bhuda, the newest doctor who obtained her PhD in Indigenous Knowledge Systems from North-West University recently.

Briefly News previously wrote about the stunning Ndebele woman rocking traditional attire to her graduation.

Monicca proudly captioned her LinkedIn post:

“My academic friends and I met yesterday in Sandton to celebrate our 2022 achievements. Both of them already had PhDs in their mid-20s and were waiting for me.

“When I graduated for mine, we knew there had to be a celebration before year-end.”

The lovely doctor explained that the women celebrated one of the ladies becoming an associate professor, with the other bagging a postdoctoral position and celebrating her birthday recently:

“I got a PhD a few weeks back and got promoted as a course coordinator, with over 700 students. Moreover, we celebrated my birthday.”

Social media users could not get enough of the brilliant women and their wins:

Innocent Njanji tried shooting his shot:

“Congratulations, girls. By the way, are you guys taken? Asking for a friend.”

Ncediswa Zukani wrote:

“Massive congratulations.”

Lerato Cindy Kotiah reacted:

“Heartwarming post! Congratulations to all three of you.”

