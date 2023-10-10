Anele Mdoda's son, Alakhe Mdoda, spent some time with his young grandmother, Noxolo Zinyana, at her wedding ceremony

Patilizwe Mdoda recently got married to his new younger wife, and judging by their pictures from their wedding day, they looked gorgeous

Anele Mdoda gushed over the two bonding with each other, and netizens said the new bride looked dashing

Anele Mdoda's son, Alakhe Mdoda, pulled heartstrings after the radio presenter shared a video of him resting on his new granny's lap during her wedding ceremony.

Alakhe and granny had the internet buzzing

Alakhe spent some time with his young grandmother, Noxolo Zinyana, at her wedding ceremony with Anele Mdoda's father, Patilizwe Mdoda.

The businessman recently got married to his new younger wife, and judging by their pictures from their wedding day, they looked gorgeous.

Anele Mdoda gushed over the two bonding with each other, and netizens said the new bride looked dashing.

Check out the video shared by @jozitube below:

Patilizwe Mdoda's wedding had the internet raving

The Eastern Cape businessman Patilizwe Mdoda, got married in September.

The 947 radio host was one of the first people to share a picture online of her father and his new wife, donning matching traditional wedding attires.

Although it was a glorious occasion, netizens were concerned with the age gap between them.

Mdoda shared some posts from the ceremony and captioned images:

"If this is deleted, please know my dad and his wife jumped me for posting unofficial pictures of an amazing day. Welcome to the family, Noxolo, or should I say Mrs Mdoda. We love you boobsie."

Anele Mdoda brags about Alakhe's English skills

Alakhe Mdoda had women's ovaries doing jumping jacks when he was seen on video looking all adorable.

The doting mother shared a video of her son speaking fancy English and used the word collide instead of the simpler synonym.

The eight-year-old used a word beyond his vocabulary and not something his age-mates would think of saying.

Anele's reaction left Mzansi howling.

"Alakhe just used the word collision. Not a crash, not an accident but collision. Talk my money. Thetha mali yam."

Source: Briefly News