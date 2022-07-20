Zandie Khumalo sparked a heated debate on te timeline after "putting a target" on Senzo Meyiwa's wife, Mandisa Mkhize

Kelly Khumalo's sister fingered the late Orlando Pirates goalie's wife as the "prime suspect" in his murder during her tell-all interview

While some social media users agreed with Zandie, some questioned her version of events on the fateful night Meyiwa was gunned down

Zandie Khumalo is still the talk of the town following her tell-all interview about Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Kelly Khumalo's sister pointed fingers at the late Orlando Pirates goalie's wife, Mandisa Mkhize.

Zandie Khumalo sparked a heated debate after claiming Mandisa Mkhize should be investigated for Senzo Mweyiwa's murder. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede, @mandisamkhize01, @SenzoMey1/Twitter

Source: Instagram

The singer claimed that Mandisa has not been questioned for her hubby's death at her girlfriend's house. Senzo was at Kelly's house when he was gunned down a couple of years back.

According to TshisaLIVE, Zandie divided Mzansi after she fingered Mandisa and Senzo's mom as "prime suspects" for the murder. Peeps are still debating Zandie Khumalo's remarks on Twitter:

@Senzo_TheWise said:

"Umbuzo umile (the question stands)... If Mandisa hired someone to kill, why the Khumalo family tampered with evidence?"

@love_nokubonga wrote:

"She also cleaned the crime scene? She also phoned Chicco instead of the police or ambulance? Please you guys need to think now. Istory Sabo asihlangani nje (their story doesn't make sense)."

@LekgariKutlo commented:

"Very easy to change your minds South Africans. Have y'all been following the trial, nothing makes sense nje? The scene? where did Senzo die exactly? When? The evidence pointing to the shooter? Dololo. It cannot take Zandie with her little words to convince me otherwise."

@MhanaDyondzi said:

"You are right, that’s why everyone must go there and answer under oath , starting with the owner of the house."

@_honeeybadger added:

"Next thing they will say the lady who cleaned the house was sent by Mandisa."

Zandie Khumalo calls for Meyiwa's wife to be investigated

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zandile Khumalo has called for Senzo Meyiwa's wife, Mandisa Mkhize, to be investigated. The late Orlando Pirates goalie was gunned down in 2014 and Kelly Khumalo's sister decided to open up about the fateful night after a whopping eight years.

Before her exclusive interview, Zandie took to her timeline to question why the slain soccer star's wife has not been questioned for his murder after he died at a girlfriend's house.

The South African reported that Zandie took to Instagram and shared that Mandisa should be considered a suspect so that the investigation will determine whether she's guilty or not.

