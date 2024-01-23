Anele Mdoda sparked a heated debate when she supposedly overlooked a cheating husband

The radio personality told her followers that she could handle infidelity, but a gambler, druggie, and alcoholic is where she draws the line

Mzansi questioned Anele's reasoning, where many fans brought up the reasons cheating could affect a family

Anele Mdoda was dragged after claiming that a cheating partner is better than one with an alcohol, drug, or gambling problem. Images: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda is back on the socials to pick her followers' brains with a topic many are familiar with: cheating.

The award-winning 947 host told netizens that between a cheater, a drug user, a gambler, and an alcoholic; she would rather stay with a cheating partner because they are not as bad as the latter three.

Anele Mdoda turns blind eye to cheating

Our girl, Anele Mdoda has Twitter (X) buzzing after she revealed that she can handle a cheating spouse over one who has an alcohol, drug, or gambling problem.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The mother of one told her followers that she would be able to protect her children from the effects of her cheating husband, but someone with an addiction would negatively affect the family in no time:

"A cheating man I can protect my kids from, that is between me and him. An alcoholic, a gambler, or a drug addict will affect the entire family immediately! You will sink us and jeopardise kids' schooling and legacy. Nah. Just nah."

Mzansi weighs in on Anele Mdoda's topic

As expected, netizens ran to Anele's comments to question (read "judge") her stance on infidelity:

luyolo_mad said:

"I used to think that if he's cheating, he's doing it with his own body. Until I experienced how exposed it leaves everyone. The effects of cheating on the family cannot be contained indefinitely.

ngcebomcobothi1 disagreed with Anele:

"Yoh, they all affect the entire family in my opinion!"

LilRacing_ raised a point:

"Mathew Booth used the kids' school fund for his side chick escapades. You could also contract HIV; now the kids don’t have a mom."

SindiswaNene wrote:

"Cheating is not any better."

92Sporo dragged Anele:

"Accepting a cheating partner is a symbol of mediocrity plus low self-esteem. Learn to value yourselves, brothers and sisters."

alvan_d23 posted:

"You are not factoring in other aspects; health, psychologically, financially - it's all the same."

AneleMgabhi

"Men use their family savings to provide for their girlfriends, or use most of their money towards her and find a way to make you show up the most in the household, and he won’t be entirely present."

Anele Mdoda defends Minnie Dlamini

In more Anele Mdoda updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the radio personality defending Minnie Dlamini from trolls.

Minnie had a rough 2023, and among the people who fought against her haters was Anele, who called out the grown men who get a kick out of bashing Minnie's looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News