K Naomi’s Cryptic Post Has Fans Thinking Her Bundle of Joy Has Arrived

K Naomi announced her pregnancy to her followers just a few days ago in the most dreamy video on her social media

The TV personality has had a rather eventful year with a viral engagement video that set the internet on fire and now a baby

The first-time mom shared a cryptic message on social media that has peeps convinced that baby P has been welcomed into the world

This year has been the year of major milestones for K Naomi. At this point, anytime she posts a video, fans are sure that a major announcement is coming up. Her latest post has many believing that is officially a mom.

ZAlebs reports that a week after debuting her baby bump to the world, K Naomi has possibly announced the birth of her very first child, baby P.

Last week, the celeb shared an Instagram reel that seemed to be a behind the scenes video of a photoshoot but the ending revealed that she was expecting a baby. She captioned the sweet surprise:

"Oh baby! Another beautiful chapter… So excited, so nervous, Baby P is on the way! And so the journey begins…"

K Naomi shared what seems to be a date of birth on Twitter and fans did not even ask questions as the comments flooded with congratulatory messages. Talk about saying a lot without saying much at all.

K Naomi is daydreaming of her wedding day, she cannot wait to own her new wifey title

Previously, Briefly News reported South African TV personality, actress, model, philanthropist and businesswoman, K Naomi, is about to add 'wife' to her portfolio and couldn’t be more excited.

K Naomi cannot wait to take fiancé Tshepo’s last name. Taking to social media with the sweetest snap, K Naomi practised using her soon-to-be new title 'Mrs P', reported TimesLIVE. There is no doubt that K Naomi is over the moon and has found the one. Sisi, we are so happy for you!

Seeing this feels-evoking post, fans flocked to the comment section to let K Naomi know that she is glowing already. Love looks good on her, like everything else, and her people cannot wait for the big day to arrive.

