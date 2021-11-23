Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to share an emotional video in celebration of her daughter Keziah's fourth birthday

The video starts off with Keziah's tiny feet as she was just born and shows her growth over the past four years with P!nk's Cover Me With Sunshine playing in the background

Peeps showered the little one with love and well wishes under Rachel's heartfelt post about her "little bestie"

Rachel Kolisi is celebrating the birth of her daughter, Keziah Qaqamba Kolisi. Little Keziah is already four years old and her mom shared a sweet video that is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Rachel's "little bestie" is growing up super fast and peeps are showering her with blessings on her special day. The businesswoman's Instagram post featured the song P!nk sang with her daughter called Cover Me in Sunshine.

From Keziah's birth to her jamming to music with her mom in a car, the video is truly something from the heart and clearly displays Rachel's undying love for her baby girl.

Grab some tissues because this video is a tearjerker:

Read some of the comments left under the post below:

@glen_da5 shared:

"Happiest birthday cutie pie."

@cheysolomons25 wrote:

"Happy birthday, beautiful princess."

@michellelopes235 commented:

"Happy birthday, gorgeous girl."

@mother.of.7 responded to the post with:

"Happy 4th birthday, beautiful."

@jaderobinsalies added:

"Happy birthday, precious girl."

