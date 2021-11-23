Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi is celebrating his daughter’s special day as the vibrant, bright Keziah turns four

Kezi is a stunning girl and she can be seen in the viral snaps chilling on her dad's lap in one of the well-shot pictures

The viral photos are not only attracting his family but rugby counterparts such as Cheslin Kolbe and Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi is celebrating his daughter’s birthday. The bulky rugby player headed to Instagram to post beautiful snaps of his bright baby girl.

Keziah is turning four years old today and the proud father is delighted. The pictures reaffirm his love for the little stunner. Kezi is spotted in one viral image sitting on her father’s lap.

The caption is brief and straight to the point and many rugby stars such as Cheslin Kolbe are joining the Cell C Sharks player in wishing the child a blessed day.

Apart from rugby stars, the post has also grabbed the attention of football icons such as Siphiwe Tshabalala, formerly with Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu. Kolisi wrote:

"Qaqamba Happy, happy."

Siya Kolisi's daughter, Keziah, turns four years old today, 23 November. Image: @SiyaKolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@CheslinKolbe said:

“Happy Birthday Kezi.”

@Nandi_Madida said:

“Happy bday young queen.”

@MMaponyane said:

“Happyyy!!!”

@Desahastie said:

“Congratulations.”

@Zaa_Zee_Mbebe said:

“Happy birthday to your princess.”

@Gareth.Corbett said:

“Happy happy birthday Keziiii.”

@Mchunu said:

“Happy birthday sunshine.”

@Ebb_Tenda said:

“Alonwabele usuku lwakhe uQaqi.”

@Sharon.Beukes said:

“Happy bday princess, God bless. You are so beautiful.”

@Psychedeliccow said:

“Happy birthday princesses. May God bless your year ahead.”

Source: Briefly.co.za