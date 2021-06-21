Inside Thando Thabethe's Romantic Birthday Getaway With Lunga Shabalala

Actress Thando Thabethe and her Lunga Shabalala bae took a trip to Cape Town for a romantic birthday getaway at the weekend

The celeb couple took to social media and shared loved-up snaps and videos they took during the cosy trip in Knysna

The stunning radio presenter turned 31 on Friday, 18 June and decided to chill with her bae in celebration of her birthday

Thando Thabethe had a romantic birthday getaway with her bae, Lunga Shabalala. Thando and her TV presenter boyfriend spent the past weekend in Cape Town.

The celeb couple took to social media to let their friends in on what went down in the Western Cape. Both the stars took to their Instagram accounts and shared videos and snaps of some of the highlights of their romantic trip.

Thando Thabethe had a romantic birthday getaway with Lunga Shabalala.

ZAlebs reports that the lovebirds were enjoying their getaway in Knysna, as per Thando's location tag.

In one of the clips posted Lunga posted on Instagram stories, he walks along the beach with the stunner chilling in the back. The star can be heard saying he is winning the boyfriend Olympics. In another post, the couple walks along the beach when Thando suddenly belts out a tune by Biggie.

Thando Thabethe's romantic birthday getaway with Lunga Shabalala.

Thando Thabethe wishes herself a happy 31st birthday

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe celebrated her birthday last Friday, 18 June. The stunning media personality took to social media to wish herself a 31st birthday.

The actress told her followers that she's grateful for the gift of life. She shared a snap of herself when she was only 1 years old and another snap she took recently. The star captioned her Twitter post:

"Me at age 1 Vs Me at age 31. Grateful for the gift of life. Happy birthday to me."

The radio host's peers in the entertainment industry and her fans took to the stunner's comment section on the micro-blogging app to wish her a fabulous day. The Underground Railroad actress Thuso Mbedu wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!!!!"

