An 18-year-old South African girl named Roxy went viral on TikTok after her mom filmed her driving herself to school

The video shows Roxy confidently navigating the road with her sister in the passenger seat

Viewers were impressed by Roxy's driving skills and wished her safe travels

A mom was filled with pride when her baby girl drove herself to school. Image: @letithia.roxy_wp

A Mzansi schoolgirl went viral on TikTok after her mother filmed her driving herself to school in her first car.

Schoolgirl drives herself to school

The video shows Roxy, an 18-year-old, confidently driving out of the garage with her little sister in the passenger seat as they make their way to school.

"Lord please keep your protecting hand over @Roxy's car that she can always be safe on the roads and all who's travelling with her," the mother said in her caption.

SA applauds schoolgirl's driving skills

The video was met with an outpour of positive comments as they praised the schoolgirl's impressive driving skills and wished her safe travels in her new ride. Many also applauded Roxy's mother for raising such a confident daughter.

Brandon replied:

"This girl has it, we pray that God protect them, in Jesus name Amen."

Stacy - Lee wrote:

"I saw you guys at the traffic department the day she passed, and I legit had tears. It was so beautiful to see you all support her. May she always be safe ."

The Nitsckie'scommented:

"She's so confident Well done ✅. Mom and dad can be so proud of her ."

Cherry said:

"There goes a queenhappy driving."

Tammy Parsutom said:

"Blessings upon them both. how sweet❤️. safe travels."

PatGal replied:

"Safe travels my dearso proud of you ."

user9219044517711 commented:

"Ajooo she look soooo young."

kathypretorius403 responded:

"I think all our mothers pray that our kids are safe on the road, I pray for hubby as well when he climbs on his motorbike, something we moms do."

Schoolgirl hitches ride on pizza delivery man's scooter

Briefly News previously reported about a schoolgirl who had the time of her life when she hitched a ride on a pizza delivery guy's motorcycle.

Many netizens poked fun at the video, while others suspected the schoolgirl was probably dating the pizza delivery man

