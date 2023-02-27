Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' new album, Mass Country , has caused controversy surrounding his untimely death

Fans of the late rapper claimed that after reading the lyrics, they were convinced that AKA hinted at his killers

Anele Nelli Tembe's family caught strays as their daughter's murder case involving AKA was brought to attention after his passing

AKA's new album, Mass Country, dropped on February 24, 2023, and his fans, affectionately known as the Megacy, are convinced that the lyrics confirm who killed AKA.

AKA's last album 'Mass Country' has raised suspicions about his death. Image: @akaworldwide

Supa Mega's last full album topped social media trends and streaming services, with many people trying to decipher the song lyrics. Just like ZAlebs reported that AKA's manager, Nhlanhla Nivo Gumede, confirmed that Mega knew Mass Country was his last album, Mzansi was more convinced after reading the lyrics.

AKA's fans speculate Anele Nelli Tembe's death allegedly has something to do with Supa Mega's passing

@FrankNyama2 shared Mass Country lyrics they found suspicious, and even though they didn't name-drop, the tweep still hinted that they knew who Supa Mega referred to.

"Listen to Mass Country very closely. "If I'm getting killed, it's them" we all know who they are."

Peeps in the comments also didn't name-drop but speculated that AKA's deceased fiancée, Anele Tembe's family, allegedly had something to do with the rapper's demise. AKA was accused of being involved in the suspicious suicide of Anele, and his passing ruffled the case.

@mehlomakhulu87 said:

"I really wish he never went to Durban."

@Sphoza_01 shared:

"Mega knew man, and how his mom acted after his death, it's like she also knew. Of course it's yet to hit her hard, but it's like they have discussed it or something. They were somewhat ready for anything."

@KhumaloDanica posted:

"They were probably sending him threats."

@MorenaShai replied:

"He confessed on that album. They put a price on his head."

@Tlhalefo_Leisa commented:

"In this album, he only raps about being an angel, death, mistakes, God, killings, etc. He even raps about being aware of the price that was put on his head. It’s like he knew his time was about to be up "

@thereal1boy also said:

"Diary gives all the clarity of who killed him, but I don't have strong lawyers, so no names"

@LwandleEL added:

"AKA fought with a lot emotionally and mentally this past year, it's probably very uncomfortable to live in fear."

AKA posthumous album 'Mass Country' drops, the Megacy goes wild

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's posthumous album Mass Country dropped on Friday, February 24. The slain rapper's fans, the Megacy, went wild over the project.

AKA had finished working on the album when he was shot dead in Durban on February 10. The assassinated hip-hop artist featured rappers like Blxckie, Emtee, and his girlfriend Nadia Nakai on the album.

The hashtag #MassCountry topped the trends list on Twitter. Supa Mega's excited fans shared his lyrics and their favourite tracks on the project. Many said Mass County deserved the album of the year title. The album had already hit 6 million streams at about 8 am.

