Candice Modiselle is replacing Nadia Nakai on Channel O’s lit show Generation Z and she couldn’t be happier

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Candice let her people know how excited she is for this new gig

Candice’s fans cannot wait to see her back on screen and are here for all the sauce she will be serving

Mzansi TV personality Candice Modiselle bagged herself a lit new hosting gig on Channel O, replacing the gorgeous Nadia Nakai.

Congratulations are in order for TV personality Candice Modiselle. She has scored a new gig on Channel O.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Candice announced the awesome news, letting her people know that she is the new face of the cool show Generation Z for its second season.

Candice is extremely excited about this new venture and cannot wait for her fans to tune in, reported ZAlebs.

“NEW SHOW ALERT!!! Beyond excited and grateful to be back on your screens. After 3 years, @presidentthato and I are reunited to give you nothing but pure unadulterated FIRE!!!! If you know, you know. @genzsouthafrica Season 2 every Friday, 17:00 only on @channelotv As’bonge!! #GenZSA”

Candice posted:

Seeing the awesome news, Candice’s people took to the comment section to congratulate her and let sis know they will be there to support her.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@rele_relaxx said:

“Congratulations it's been a long time girl! God is good all the time❤️”

@ntando_thabede said:

“Not me feeling nostalgic❤️❤️❤️ take me back yoparty days!!!!!! @candicemodiselle @presidentthato readyyy.”

@bonny_maphutse said:

“Congratulations boo!!! ”

@mua_swan said:

“Congratulations gorgeous, sexy woman❤”

Candice Modiselle makes it clear she wants a man with a plan

Candice Modiselle is single and ready to mingle, reported Briefly News. Sis is on the hunt and knows what she wants.

The beauty, who is also Bontle Modiselle's sister, said she wants somebody who's going to be of real value in her life. Candice set her requirements out in a series of tweets.

Candice wrote, "All I want is a partner that's committed to making my life easier. Someone with more solutions than problems. Another 'Damn, that's crazy' man? I beg, mark me absent ma'am."

