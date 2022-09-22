DJ Zinhle has taken to social media to set the record straight about what happened in the trending video showing her and Pearl Thusi

In the video, DJ Zinhle made Mzansi peeps believe that she has been treating her bestie Peal Thusi horribly for a long time

Netizens have flocked to DJ Zinhle's post explaining what happened that night and they appear not to convince by Zinhle's explanation

DJ Zinhle has taken to social media to clear her name, which has been dragged through the mud by netizens after she was accused of treating her bestie Pearl Thusi like a nobody.

DJ Zinhle has come out gun blazing at peeps who are accusing her of being mean to Pearl Thusi. Image: @pearlthusi and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle took to Twitter and penned a heated two-part tweet in an attempt to make her words sharper so that online users do not misunderstand her again. Zinhle stated that what people believe happened in the video is false. She claimed she was not chasing Pearl away, but rather motioning for her friend Brandon to change the song they were playing. Pearl approached DJ Zinhle as she was spinning records at Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena's birthday party.

"Hey guys. I need to clear things up. Pearl & I had a great time & on the video you saw, I was gesturing to Brandon, whom I was playing a set with, to come & select the song cause we were using his USBs."

DJ Zinhle shared the first part of her reply on Twitter:

The talented DJ then begged South Africans to stop trying to make him look mean.

"2/2: Also. Why would Pearl smile when she walked away if I was being mean to her? Please stop vilifying me…"

DJ Zinhle shared the following post on Twitter:

South Africans are not convinced by DJ Zinhle's explanation

@Cnenzoh_ said:

"But even on unexpected when you mention your friends you don't mention her....but ke ☹️"

@TheeUltimateLee wrote:

"You shouldn't have “cleared things”, you have actually made them worse."

@DoleeMaps shared:

"What you did to Pearl cannot be undone shame, it's sad. Pearl is that friend who's always trying to support her friends but they don't reciprocate That was cold and I don't even see what the guy was doing to help you coz he was absolutely doing nothing."

@UncleT_PR posted:

"You were mean. Actions are louder. We ain't blind hao"

@GJames335 replied:

"For the fact that Brandon was also amazed when you acted as if you were interacting with him says a lot"

@lucidgiftboxes1 replied:

"You don't need to explain yourself but We saw what we saw."

@NadiraAyanna commented:

"You were very mean to Pearl. There's no narrative apha."

@xalyer added:

"You did the same thing to lerato kganyego. Well, ke she didn't keep quiet and later went to instar live and talked about it... I think the real you is starting to blossom out."

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle trending on social media following viral video hinting they are at odds

Briefly News previously reported that on social media, DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi are currently trending. Their friendship is said to be in shambles as a result of a viral video that went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, @thandiwe h shared a video that drew thousands of comments from users. In the video, DJ Zinhle is seen rocking a large crowd, and Pearl is present. When Pearl attempted to chat with DJ Zinhe while she was busy on the decks, the stunner whispered something to Pearl, who looked shaken and quickly retracted her steps, disappointed.

South African internet users quickly weighed in on what they thought happened at the time. Some are criticising DJ Zinhle's behaviour.

