Mörda wanted to be the very first person to wish his wife DJ Zinhle a happy birthday on social media

He took to Instagram in the early hours of Friday morning and expressed how much Zinhle means to him

Mzansi was touched by his love letter and many wrote comments about their beautiful union

Mörda celebrated DJ Zinhle's birthday on social media.

Source: Instagram

Former Black Motion group member Mörda also known as Murdah Bongz is in wedded bliss and shared with the world how much he loves his wife DJ Zinhle.

The music star marked Zinhle's 39th birthday with cute Instagram pictures captioned with a long sweet message.

"How do I start a conversation I’ve been having with myself since meeting you? Let me start by saying, you saved my life, you discovered a light in me that I didn’t know existed."

Mörda thanked the DJ for being a loving wife and good mother and said that he loved her.

"Thank you for being you, which is more than enough all the time, thank you for being the superstar you are and inspiring me every day. You are an amazing woman, mother and wife my love. Happy birthday, can’t wait to spend many more with you."

Mzansi's comments are below:

@amanda_favour_ said:

"A happy one to your wife Sir. The Lord bless, and His hand be upon you all the way in Jesus' name amen."

@dimphokgoloko posted:

"Happy birthday to my favourite and how awesome that we share a birthday. Happy birthday to us."

@lumkapepeta wrote:

"This is so beautiful guys, if we could see more of such love and couples loving each other. Our society will be better."

@djdinobravo posted:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

@forestyyyyyyyy mentioned:

" I hope she encourages you to spend more time with your son too. You have to treat your child equally regardless of who their mom is. Happy New Year.❤️"

@veetoko shared:

"I'm so happy she is loved right by you. May the new year bring more prosperity into your household. God is faithful.❤️"

@iamcruzafrika added:

"May God bless and protect your relationship."

@bhelekazi_sbo said:

"A blessed birthday to the talented gem of Africa. Have a great one mommy."

