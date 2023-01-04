The founder of Drip Footwear shared his success story and showed people that life can change for the better in no time

Lekau Sehoana opened up about what he was doing months before starting his successful sneaker company

People were impressed by what the shoemaker had to say about finding commercial success after trying other ventures

Lekau Sehoana, the founder of Drip footwear told people that he found the pot of gold after working very hard. The business guru shared old pictures of when he started.

Drip founder Lekau Sehoana shared that he was facing many failures before starting in group footwear. Image/@LekauSehoana

Source: Twitter

The sneaker company owner left people feeling motivated with his message. Peeps were eager to tell him that they were inspired by his story of rags to riches.

Lekau Sehoana shares Drip footwear journey to the top

Businessman Lekau Sehoana took to Twitter to reflect on how far he came since starting Drip footwear. He shared pictures of himself hustling six months before his shoe company became what it is today. He wrote in a tweet:

"These pictures were taken exactly six months before I started Drip. I learnt so much from this journey."

Drip footwear gained popularity after partnering with local rapper Cassper Nyovest to make his line of sneakers. People were inspired when Lekau admitted that he lost a lot before the business. Netizens appreciated his honesty when he admitted that he was losing more money before hitting the sweet spot with Drip.

@NdatyOnime commented:

"Bless you young King. Your wisdom is motivating!"

@GeeTaken commented:

"I need a person with this mindset to have a sit down with because I’m at that space with a bond worth R2M and still not breaking even."

@sammyt_john commented:

"I am in this business currently and I've been breathing ngenxeba. [I've been breathing through the wound]. But we soldier on."

@ndabenhle04 commented:

"Then y'all tell me that you don't wanna spend at least a month working with this man. This man has been blessed with a lot of wisdom that many people would have ripped from one way or another!"

@NdinguLucree commented:

"Business is incredibly difficult."

@Phumlani_PrEP commented:

"Chicken business takes a lot out of you but it is worth it."

@Nkeled2 commented:

"One thing about you, you didn't give up."

@ThaboDithakgwe commented:

"The agriculture business will humble you."

@Curious6263 commented:

"For those who think they’re entitled to what belongs to others because apparently money falls from the sky for some."

