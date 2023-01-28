Amapiano star Lady Du has taken to social media to flex her customised BMW 325i and Mzansi is here for it

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker revealed that she has been working on the classic ride and upgrading it since she bought it

The vocalist's followers took to her comment section to share how much they love her 'Ithemba Lamahumusha'

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lady Du has taken to her timeline to show off her stunning ride. The Amapiano artist shared that she has been working hard on customising her classic ride, the BMW 325i.

Lady Du showed off her customised BMW 325i on her timeline. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The German machine is synonymous with township life in Mzansi and yanos artists such as DJ Maphorisa and late DJ Sumbody own the golden oldie. Car drifters also prefer the car because of its balance on the road when they are showing off their driving skills.

Taking to Instagram, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker posted a stunning pic of her Gusheshe. She captioned her post:

"Working on my baby has been so dope. Look at her."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi react to pic of Lady Du's BMW

Peeps took to Lady Du's comment section on the picture-sharing app and told her how much they love the car. Many praised her for customising her ride, popularly known as 'Ithemba Lamahumusha' in the country.

allen_anesu said:

"Nice. I wish you could take me for a ride with this one."

kgotibo wrote:

"She's so fine, just like mommy."

austin.9066 commented:

"Wanna hear how she roars."

super_sethu_509 wrote:

"Gush ma gesh."

thandol_ouis said:

"Ithemba lamahumusha. 325i."

chiefkiller_rsa wrote:

"Yoh Yoh!!! 3 mins 25 seconds to Germany!!! Beast."

flowersblomz commented:

"I love this car."

mike_ross_420 added:

"Salute @ladydu_sa o inja ye game!"

A look at Arthur Mafokate's lux rides

In other celeb car news, Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate is living the soft life. The music producer may be in the news for all the wrong reasons these days but he has been serving Mzansi soft life goals for years now.

Having started dropping music in the early 1990s, the Kwaito legend has surely made enough cash to afford some of the assets he has. On top of the posh houses he has bought, the Mnike hitmaker has a multi-million rand car colection.

Briefly News zoomed in on some of the rides Arthur has bought since he became a professional recording artist and record label owner. As difficult as it was to find pics of the music producer posing next to his whips, the publication managed to get a few snaps of the whips parked inside Arthur's garage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News