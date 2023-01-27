Arthur Mafokate has been in the music industry for over two decades and drives some of the coolest rides in the world

Among some of the cars parked in the record label owner's is a Mercedes Benz C63, a BMW i8 and her also reportedly owns two BMW M3s

The msuic producer is also a loving dad and he made ure that her daughter Owami became the coolest kid at her school when he blessed her with a Mini Cooper when she turned 18 in 2019

Arthur Mafokate is living the soft life. The Kwaito legend maybe in the news for all the wrong reasons these days, but he has been serving Mzansi soft life goals for a minute.

Having started releasing music in the early 1990s, the star has surely made enogh money to afford some of the assets he has. On top of the lux mansions he owns, the Mnike hitmaker has a multi-million rand car colection.

Briefly News zoomed in on some of the cars Arthur has bought since he became a professional recording artist and record label boss.As difficult as it was to find snaps of the music producer with his cars, the publication managed to get a few pics of the whip paked at Arthur's garage.

The stars said it himself in one of his social media posts that he just doesn't like posing next to his machines.

1. Does Arthur own a Mercedes Benz C63?

Buzz South Africa reports that the musician is a bit of a petrol head. The publication shared that the star indeed owns a Mercedes Benz C63 and a BMW i8 supercar which has "scissor doors".. The star is a soccer fanatic and loves his Orlando Pirates. Most of his cars are black in colour, a colour synonymous with his favourite soccer team.

2. Does Arthur own two BMW M3s?

In4Ride reports that Arthur owned two BMW M3s of different generations. The publication also confirmed that Arthur Mafokate indeed owns a BMW i8 and a Mercedes Benz c63.

According to reports, the i8 is one of the most advanced cars on the planet. It features a carbon fibre lightweight construction and a powertrain with 266kw of power. It is said that Arthur paid about R1.8 million for his ride.

3. Arthur's daughter Owami shows off her Mini Cooper

Arthur blessed his daughter, Owami, with a brand new Mini Cooper convertible ride when she turned 18 in September, 2019. She was still in high school at the time, reports News24.

The young DJ took to her Instagram timeline to show off the over R400 000 gift from her dad. Owami is currently working hard to follow in her father's footsteps. She has dropped a few Amapiano songs and has bagged an ward for her hardwork.

Arthur Mafokate in trouble with the law

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate is reportedly in trouble with the law. The Kwaito legend's assets were frozen by the SIU.

Journalist Cliff Shiko reports that some of the lux properties linked to former lotteries boss and others have also been frozen. Takig to Twitter Clifford wrote:

"SIU freezes luxury properties linked to musician Arthur Mafokate, former lotteries boss and others. Five NPOs received funding of R56 million from NLC."

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the news. Some said they though the music producer was living lavish because of the money he made when he was still actively involved in the music industry.

