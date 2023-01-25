Somizi Mhlongo paid a sweet visit to the Gogo who shared a funny reaction to his fake "death"

The old lady trended after she was filmed saying SomG was bewitched after being pranked into believing the media personality passed away

Reacting to the meet-up clip showing the star and the gogo having a cute moment, Mzansi celebs lauded Somizi for always putting his loyal fans first

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Somizi Mhlongo took time out of his busy schedule to meet the Gogo who shared a hilarious reaction when she got pranked about his "death."

Somizi Mhlongo received a lot of praise from celebville after a video of him visiting the grandmother who was pranked about his death went viral. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, the celebrity prank trended on TikTok, with online peeps lying about celebrities' deaths to their fans. The old Gogo was filmed reacting to SomG's fake death and out of shock, she claimed that Somizi was bewitched.

Clearly finding the reaction funny, Somizi paid the old lady a visit and shared a video of their cute moment on his Instagram page. In the caption, the Idols SA judge wrote:

“Today I went to pay gogo a visit. Remember the gogo that said 'aaaaah uloyiwe uloyamfana'? I needed to know who and I got my answer lol. Thanks @banzi.e_ for arranging the meeting."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi celebs react to Somizi Mhlongo's video with gogo

Among Mzansi peeps who gushed about the sweet interaction in the comments were celebrities like Kelly Khumalo, Ayanda Thabethe and many more who couldn't stop singing praises to Somizi.

@thabsie_sa said:

"So sweet ❤️"

@ciciworldwide shared:

"Love this."

@khaya_dladla posted:

"The happiness I am feeling for her. But ke I think she can end the suspense and just say the name once."

@kellykhumaloza replied:

"Oh Njomane kamghabhi ❤️"

@lorcia1cooper commented:

"This is exactly who you are chu. Since the beginning and until the end."

@ayandathabethe_ wrote:

"Man, this is so sweet! ❤️"

@nomsamadida reacted:

"This is what I wish people knew about you, your heart is your greatest asset. This is definitely you ❤️❤️"

@ado1727 also said:

"You are very sweet when it comes to your fans. I love the effort you put into showing them love."

@lee_sue28 also shared:

"Ahhhh Somizi, I can just imagine how ugogo feels right now. May God's grace continue to locate you. You've gained an elder who will always put you in her prayers ❤️"

@liziwematloha added:

"This is so super-sweet ❤️ Somizi has done many amazing things before but this one just made me appreciate him so much."

Idols SA Somizi pays sweet visit to fan suffering from life-threatening disease

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Somizi landed on the good side of Mzansi's social media after visiting one of his devoted fans. The fan is terminally ill with Cystic Fibrosis.

According to healthline.com, Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition that causes severe damage to the respiratory and digestive systems, damaging the lungs and causing thick mucus and sweat to build up.

Taking to Twitter, the fan, who goes by the handle @Nkhosila, shared photos with Somizi in which they appeared to be enjoying themselves. In the caption, the devoted supporter of SomG's work expressed their gratitude for having hosted SomG.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News