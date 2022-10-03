A terminally ill fan of Idols SA judge Somizi visited has shared how SomG's appearance impacted her life

The loyal fan took to social media to share the adorable snaps she took with Somgaga and praised Somizi for taking care of her

South African netizens are flocking to the peep's comments section to hail praises to Somizi for being kind and considerate to all his supporters

Somizi, the Idols SA judge, has recently landed on the good side of Mzansi social media after visiting one of his devoted fans. The fan is terminally ill with Cystic Fibrosis.

According to healthline.com, Cystic Fibriosis is a genetic condition that causes severe damage to the respiratory and digestive systems, damaging the lungs and causing thick mucus and sweat to build up.

Taking to Twitter, the fan, who goes by the handle @Nkhosila, shared photos with Somizi in which they appeared to be enjoying themselves. In the caption, the devoted supporter of SomG's work expressed their gratitude for having hosted SomG.

Most importantly, the fan praised Somizi for looking after her, writing on Twitter:

"Great day was hadit didn’t matter that he was the visitor,he took care of me. @somizi you are a whole bone."

On Twitter, @NkhosiLa shared the following magnetic post:

Mzansi in their feeling following Somizi's visit to a terminally ill fan

@siphekisheni said:

"Thank you my brother for the love, we need more people with that golden heart! God bless you! My little sisi be blessed too"

@teemuvengwa1 shared:

"I'm glad you had fun, you deserve it baby girl "

@mtya_anele posted:

"Thanks, Somizi for the visit"

@GodfreyArogelan wrote:

"When one angel meets another angel, positive vibes ❤️"

@lekhanya replied:

"We surely need more people like somgaga."

@Phil_monametsi commented:

"Much love sisters "

@CharlizeM16 also said:

"This is so sweet "

@motso_jen also shared:

"I love this for Nompilo. ❤️❤️❤️"

@Mamasiu5 added:

"So happy for you ❤"

