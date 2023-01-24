Mohale Motaung Seemingly Throws Subtle Shade at Somizi Mhlongo in Cryptic Post As Stars’ Divorce Rages On
- The drama between Mzansi top stars Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo is far from being over
- The stars have been throwing subtle shade at each other on their social media pages
- Mohale recently had peeps convinced he took a dig at his estranged ex when he commented on a follower's post
Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo seem to have carried their drama and beef into 2023.
The stars became the highlight of 2022 when they made some daring accusations against each other. Mohale Motaung claimed that the Living The Dream With Somizi star abused him emotionally and physically. The power couple later revealed that they were going their separate ways.
Mohale Motaung takes subtle a dig at Somizi
It seems the celebrity couple are now using their social media pages to throw indirect shade at each other. According to ZAlebs, the media personality got social media buzzing when he seemingly took aim at Somizi while responding to a fan.
Reacting to a Twitter user who was celebrating five month's anniversary with his boo, Mohale said he should not abuse him physically. He wrote:
"Ungamshayi"
Fans react to Mohale's comment
Social media users put two and two together and concluded that Mohale's comment was a dig at Somizi who allegedly physically abused him.
@king_zwelihle said:
"What happened to the previous relationship ."
@zonkozaka commented:
"Haaaiii I was confused cause the last guy they wore identical clothing. Thought maybe one of them lost weight Kante it’s a new one anyway all the best ."
@OG__D added:
"I feel like there’s a story here."
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku's kids continue to make their dad proud. The polygamist's daughter, Abongwe, passed matric with flying colours.
The reality TV star with four wives took to his timeline to congratulate Abongwe for bagging three distinctions. He said her commitment humbles him. According to Daily Sun, the businessman posted snaps of his clever daughter on social media. He captioned his Instagram post:
"Congratulations Abongwe Lizwilikamama Mseleku for getting 3 distinctions. You have made your mother proud the whole family is so proud. I am humbled by your commitment."
