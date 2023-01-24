The drama between Mzansi top stars Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo is far from being over

The stars have been throwing subtle shade at each other on their social media pages

Mohale recently had peeps convinced he took a dig at his estranged ex when he commented on a follower's post

Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo seem to have carried their drama and beef into 2023.

Mohale Motaung left fans convinced that he took a dig at his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo. Image: @mohale_77 and @somizi.

Source: Instagram

The stars became the highlight of 2022 when they made some daring accusations against each other. Mohale Motaung claimed that the Living The Dream With Somizi star abused him emotionally and physically. The power couple later revealed that they were going their separate ways.

Mohale Motaung takes subtle a dig at Somizi

It seems the celebrity couple are now using their social media pages to throw indirect shade at each other. According to ZAlebs, the media personality got social media buzzing when he seemingly took aim at Somizi while responding to a fan.

Reacting to a Twitter user who was celebrating five month's anniversary with his boo, Mohale said he should not abuse him physically. He wrote:

"Ungamshayi"

Fans react to Mohale's comment

Social media users put two and two together and concluded that Mohale's comment was a dig at Somizi who allegedly physically abused him.

@king_zwelihle said:

"What happened to the previous relationship ."

@zonkozaka commented:

"Haaaiii I was confused cause the last guy they wore identical clothing. Thought maybe one of them lost weight Kante it’s a new one anyway all the best ."

@OG__D added:

"I feel like there’s a story here."

Musa Mseleku proud of his daughter Abongwe, Uthando Nes’thembu star congratulates her for passing Matric

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku's kids continue to make their dad proud. The polygamist's daughter, Abongwe, passed matric with flying colours.

The reality TV star with four wives took to his timeline to congratulate Abongwe for bagging three distinctions. He said her commitment humbles him. According to Daily Sun, the businessman posted snaps of his clever daughter on social media. He captioned his Instagram post:

"Congratulations Abongwe Lizwilikamama Mseleku for getting 3 distinctions. You have made your mother proud the whole family is so proud. I am humbled by your commitment."

