A TikTok video of Unity Secondary School students confronting their principal went viral with over 2 million views

The video sparked outrage even though the students accused the principal of unprofessional behaviour

Many viewers were shocked by the students' anger, questioning whether the incident warranted such a strong reaction

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A video of a High School principal running away from angry students. Image

Source: TikTok

An incident at Unity Secondary School captured the attention of South Africans as TikTok videos of students confronting their principal went viral.

High School students make damning allegations against principal

One of the videos shows an intense verbal exchange between the students and the school principal. The pupils accused the principal of being unprofessional and not taking accountability.

"Our principal organised camp for the Grade 12s, and a lot happened at that camp which parents were not aware of. Food poisoning, sleeping in classes that had no doors and windows."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Principal flees from an angry crowd of students

The principal is seen in one of the clips posted by @goldie____locks fleeing the intense situation but insisted that she was not running away moments before she drove off in her Range Rover.

The footage has sparked widespread outrage, with many expressing their shock at the level of anger in the students' voices.

Watch the video below:

South Africans stunned by High Schoolers' anger

Some viewers have condemned the students' "lack of respect", suggesting that whatever event led to the confrontation could not have justified their behaviour. Others, however, argued that there must be underlying issues and pent-up frustrations that prompted such an emotional outburst.

@maleojaca22 asked:

"Forget about the principal, can we talk about our kids? What is this? Are we raising izingane ezi delela kanjena vele?

@athandoew said:

"The anger in their voices."

@khumbuziledongo mentioned:

"The camera lady will be the SRC president in varsity akasabi nix."

@diamondgrootboom stated:

"Mara ke the principal is driving a Range Rover, has a degree, a persal number and years accumulated in teaching. I'm not sure about the learners.‍"

@user2106477750259 posted:

"Lapho thina we used to be scared of our principals. I salute ama2k."

@02fiks commented:

"Even today 15 years after my matric I will always respect my teachers and principal."

@dudumathe48 said:

"I have a 14-year-old and if I ever catch him pulling this stunt kumuntu ondala kuye. Let’s just say he won’t live to tell the story."

@yayah_93 added:

"The students of 1976 are living through ma2000."

Teacher hailed for spoiling students who do well with money, peeps react: “God bless you abundantly”

In another article, Briefly News reported that gone are the days when students get a star in their books after performing exceptionally well in exams.

A teacher showed how she gets her students to remain competitive by sharing a short video of money attached to their papers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News