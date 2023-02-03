Toltlisong Secondary School in the Free State was a violent scene on Thursday, 1 February

Police confirmed that learners held two police officers and teachers hostage following the suicide of a fellow pupil

Students have blamed the death on one of the teachers, who is said to have bullied the learner

FICKSBURG - Angry pupils at a school in the Maqheleng area of Ficksburg, Free State province held teachers and police officers hostage on Thursday, 2 February.

Tlotlisong Secondary School pupils were disgruntled about the death of a fellow school pupil who allegedly took their own life after being bullied by a teacher.

According to TimesLIVE, the student is said to have committed suicide because of the constant torment from the teacher.

Tlotlisong Secondary School learners overturn police van

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Peter Mabizela explained that the police were called to the school, but the pupils turned violent and held the teachers and two police officers hostage.

Mabizela explained that more police officers were called to the school after students overturned a police van. Three more police vehicles arrived at the scene, which led to the pupils pelting the police vehicles with stones.

A video of the violence was posted on social media by crime activist Yusef Abramjee. The clip shows the pupils overturning the police van and then running away.

Mabizela explained that the protest action began after a pupil committed suicide and wrote a letter saying a teacher's bullying was the reason behind the decision.

Police arrested five pupils on charges of public violence and they are expected to appear in court and consult with social workers soon.

South Africans react to violence at Tlotlisong Secondary School

@Ihateyousanto said:

"‍Let the kids fight for what they believe in, in 30 years they'll be considered brave heroes like the 16 June '76 gang... hopefully."

@FELIXNYIRENDA11 said:

"This can only happen in SA. Don't even try to think otherwise."

@eye2checkmate said:

"It almost seems as if the police cannot even protect their own assets."

