A Grade 10 pupil suddenly and mysteriously died while attending school at Northcliff High in Blackheath, Johannesburg

Reports indicate that a group of girls were playing cricket on the school's sports fields when the young girl suddenly collapsed

The Gauteng Department of Education confirmed that the incident occurred on Monday, 30 January

JOHANNESBURG - The affluent Northcliff High School in Johannesburg was struck by tragedy when a Grade 10 pupil mysteriously collapsed on school grounds on Monday, 30 January.

A Grade 10 pupil died after suddenly collapsing at Northcliff High School. Image: Northcliff High School/Facebook and Stock Image/Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, a group of girls were playing cricket when the young girl suddenly collapsed on the school's sports field. Paramedics rushed to the scene, where the pupil was certified dead.

The spokesperson for the Department of Education in Gauteng, Steve Mabona, confirmed that the tragic incident occurred on the Blackheath school’s grounds.

The department is waiting for a formal report on the Grade 10 girl's sudden and tragic death, SowetanLIVE reported.

Briefly News reached out to Northcliff High for comments, but by the time of publication, the school had yet to reply.

This is a developing story.

South Africans weigh in on the sudden passing of the pupil from Northcliff High School

Mourning South Africans flooded social media with messages of condolences for the grieving family.

Below are some comments:

@AnimalsRule9 said:

"Oh dear. Hope what is happening in the rest of the world is not now occurring in SA."

Thiloshni Naidoo wished:

"Condolences to the family... May her young soul RIP... So sad."

Lizzy Seotimeng mourned:

"Agh shame man, rest in peace, sweet soul, condolences to the family and friends."

Lesego Dintle Mosomane grieved:

"Imagine as a parent getting that devastating news when least expected, sending your child to school only for them to come back in a coffin."

Bontle Mamawarona Morake added:

"Very sad news, may the family be strong at this trying time."

Ngingu Busi speculated:

"It's probably heat stroke."

