Big Brother Titans has had social media users glued to their screens as peeps watch the entertaining show

The show has been trending on various social media sites as netizens dish their thoughts on the housemates

This week's heads of house challenge caused a stir as the unexpected housemates won the challenge

Big Brother Titans is the new 'IT' show in Africa and beyond. Peeps from all over the continent have been watching the Nigerian and South African housemates battle it out for the prize money.

Social media users have reacted to Kaniva winning the 'BB Titans' HOH. Image: @bigbro_africa

Source: Instagram

The show switched things up a notch by pairing housemates, a move that has been welcomed by viewers.

Kaniva wins HOH challenge

As per the Big Brother tradition, housemates are given tasks to complete and those who excel will win the head of the house title. According to ZAlebs, the housemates participated in two challenges.

The first challenge was egg tossing while the second one was to move sweets in a bowl from point A to point B. To everyone's surprise, Kananga Jnr and Blue Aiva aced the challenges taking home the HOH titles.

Twitter users react to Kaniva winning the challenge

Social media was awash with mixed reactions from fans. Some Twitter users said Kananga and Blue Aiva did not deserve to win the challenge while the pair's stans celebrated the major win.

@CensorNaija said:

"Congratulations as Kaniva, Kanaga Jnr & Blue Aiva become the HOH for this week...."

@BBTitans_Fanzz said:

"Kanaga jnr is really blessed He Won the Friday night US$1000 and the HOH❤️ There didn't see him coming . Kanava all the way"

@SWTSPRING noted:

"Is time for hoh game , this week they are playing in groups the best group that wins will all become head of house."

