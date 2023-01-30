Lindiwe Nxumalo recently revealed that she is expecting her first baby with her husband

The media personality shared a stunning picture from her maternity shoot alongside a sweet caption

She opened up about how she tried to keep the pregnancy a secret from her husband but failed because of her noticeable symptoms

SuperSport presenter Lindiwe Nxumalo opened up about her pregnancy journey. The stunner even shared a picture of her baby bump.

Lindiwe Nxumalo recently opened up about her pregnancy journey. Image: @lindiwenxumalo and @flyingzulu

Lindiwe raved about her husband and thanked him for his support and for being there every step of the way.

Lindiwe Nxumalo details her pregnancy journey

The media personality announced the great news on her Instagram page. ZAlebs reported that the star planned to keep the news a secret and surprise her husband on her birthday. She said:

"I discovered I was pregnant a month before my husband’s birthday. I kept it a secret and planned to tell him in a few weeks. However, that proved to be a challenge, as my symptoms were noticeable. I was experiencing a lot of fatigue, high body temperature and a heightened sense of smell amongst other things. I couldn’t hide it any longer. So I eventually broke the news two weeks earlier. His reaction was priceless."

Lindiwe Nxumalo grateful for her husband's support during the pregnancy

Lindiwe Nxumalo is one of the few lucky ladies who had her man pampering her throughout her pregnancy. The star narrated how her husband spoiled and pampered her and made sure whatever she was craving was readily available. She added:

"He made sure I took all my vitamins. If baby and I wanted a pie first thing in the morning, he would get us exactly that. I could harp on and on about how precious it’s been watching him throughout this journey, I honestly don’t know how I would’ve done this without him by my side."

