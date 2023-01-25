DJ Zinhle has always been on the receiving end of social media backlash despite never bothering anyone

The star recently came under fire for her choice of clothing with many saying she should get a stylist

Days after being trolled for her looks, the Siyabonga hitmaker proved she still got it when she shared snaps looking hot

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DJ Zinhle is always trending for the wrong reasons. The star is undoubtedly one of the most trolled celebrities in Mzansi.

DJ Zinhle shared stunning pictures after being called out for her fashion choices. Image: @djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

She charted Twitter trends recently after being accused of having a hand in Black Motion's split. Days later the Umlilo hitmaker came under fire for her fashion.

DJ Zinhle trolled for her poor fashion sense

Social media users said they were not feeling some of DJ Zinhle's contemporary looks. Twitter users blasted the star for some of her recent looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Some fans even attributed her change in fashion to her husband saying she changed her style choices after marrying Mörda.

DJ Zinhle glams up days after being trolled for having a poor fashion sense

Days after being slammed for having a poor sense of fashion, the mother of two reminded Mzansi that she still got it. Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared pictures of the star looking chic.

Twitter users loved that DJ Zinhle heeded their call and changed her look. Heading to the post's comments section, peeps said the DJ Zinhle: Unexpected star killed it with the new look.

@Mphoyentle_ said:

"I wish people could stop bullying Zinhle, she doesn’t bother anyone."

@FsTebza commented:

"Is she becoming a tomboy and can she take off that irritating nose ring now. She is beautiful and has a gorgeous body, mara she just dresses twisted."

@Alejand96055280 noted:

"Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey used to wear outfits like this and worse but we are not making noise because they are worshipped worldwide."

@tshundane1 added:

"Zinhle was cool until she dated AKA and she became Bonang lite. Zinhle was tomboyish and her style was cool."

Inside Bonang Matheba and Pinky's spicy exchange that led to Moghel blocking and unfollowing her cousin

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that anyone who follows Bonang Matheba knows how close she is with her cousin Pinky Girl. The cousins had Mzansi jealous of their close relationship.

Pinky girl was Bonang Matheba's right-hand woman, she went wherever the star went and was one of the key cast of her top shows, Being Bonang and A Very Bonang Year. Miss Matheba was also there to support her cousin during her transition from an influencer to one of the most sought-after female DJs in Mzansi

ZAlebs reported that Bonang Matheba had her fans suspecting that she was beefing with Pinky Girl when she took to her Twitter page to reveal that one of her friends could not travel because she was not vaccinated. She went on to say Pinky was missing on world trips because she wasn't vaccinated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News