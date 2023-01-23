South African celebrities stepped out dressed to kill to attend the premiere of the Netflix series, Kings of Joburg 2

Veteran actress Connie Chiume was among those who flocked to the premiere of the highly anticipated series

The star left jaws on the floor when she rocked up on the red carpet oozing elegance in a golden gown

The past weekend was full of festivities as celebs attended many events. One of the events that dominated was the premiere of Kings of Joburg 2.

Connie Chiume stunned Mzansi with her lovely gown at the 'Kings of Joburg 2' premiere. Image: @conniechiume.

Source: Instagram

South African stars including Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Thembi Seete, Mpho Sibeko and Sipho Ndlovu all attended the glamourous event.

Connie Chiume hailed for her outfit

Although social media users agreed that all stars at the Kings of Joburg 2 premier looked glamorous, veteran actress Connie Chiume has been crowned the best dressed.

The Gomora actress lit the red carpet with her gold ball gown. Twitter users said they loved the colour of the dress as it represented the city of gold. Others defended her from peeps saying she was overdressed for a daytime event.

@Tsigwili wrote:

"No, she was not overdressed at all.....to be in this industry for as long as she has, moments like these you celebrate and look gorgeous while at it."

@tj7_sa commented:

"Overdressed?! Sorry, but it’s giving Rih at the 2015 Met Gala.. a tame version of that at least."

@NandoGigaba added:

"She looks like the queen she knows she is ✨"

@DonaldMakhasane noted:

"Very appropriate, she looked really awesome."

Ayanda Ncwane allegedly failing to keep late husband Sfiso Ncwane's business afloat, owes Sars over R2m

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star and businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane is reportedly failing to keep her late husband's company Ncwane Communications afloat which she took over in 2016 following gospel star Sfiso Ncwane's death.

The Real Housewives of Durban star has been owing the South Africa Revenue Service a staggering R2 million since 2020 and efforts to get her to pay have hit brick walls.

City Press reported that the late gospel star's widow failed to pay off the debt despite being given ultimatums by the taxman. The publication also noted that Ayanda Ncwane recently removed herself as the company's sole director and added her young brother, Phupho Nkosiyazi Gumede.

