The possibility that loadshedding might reach Stage 10 this coming winter season has South Africans calling for a national shutdown

Energy experts predict that the energy crisis will get worse if nothing is done to fix the problem

EFF supporters have called out people organising another national shutdown because they looked down on Julius Malema's initiative

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are calling for another national shutdown following the news that Stage 10 loadshedding is on the cards.

Eskom recently placed the country under Stage 6 rolling blackout indefinitely, citing several breakdowns of units at various power stations.

Energy expert says loadshedding could reach Stage 8 in winter

Speaking on eNCA, SANEDI Head of Energy Professor Sampson Mamphweli stated that he does not foresee the Eskom grid collapsing, as other energy experts have speculated.

However, Mamphweli stated that this coming winter, loadshedding may reach Stage 8 or Stage 10 at worst if nothing changes.

"If nothing changes between now and then, the winter is going to be very difficult like what the Minister of Electricity said. We may reach Stage 8 loadshedding, and at worst, it may reach Stage 10," said Mamphweli.

Independent energy analyst Lungile Mashele shared the same sentiments as Mamphweli in an interview with IOL.

Mashele stated that during the winter months, the electricity demand will most likely reach 34 000MW, which will mean a shortfall of 9 000MW.

This shortfall could result in Eskom implementing Stage 9 or Stage 10 loadshedding if nothing is done to address the energy crisis.

EFF supporters call out South Africans for trying to organise another national shutdown

Economic Freedom Fighters supporters were less than enthused when "national shutdown" started trending on Twitter.

Many pointed out that the EFF's national shutdown against loadshedding should have been supported by everyone, but many people looked down on the Red Berets.

Here's what they had to say:

@MarcelMbewe said:

"National shutdown, EFF was fighting for every1 regardless of ur political ties... But "clever blacks" and the masses chose to mize it, talking about the economy, nywe nywe... You failed to see beyond, ur hatred for EFF clouded ur judgment... Look at what ur beloved ANC cult is doing."

@ConstanceSaal said:

"How cute of ya'll to ask EFF to arrange another national shutdown when you mized it the first time."

@sweerie_ said:

"Are the people who were stopping Malema from the National Shutdown also complaining about the loadshedding?"

@ManKooldeni said:

'The National Shutdown was shunned by the republic because it was an EFF initiative. Little did the republic know that such a shutdown was in the best interest of everyone within the republic. Look at us now. Sitting on stage 10 "

