The National Shutdown led by the EFF party in South Africa has caused disruptions throughout the country

A TikTok video by Sphe Masuku parodying the shutdown has gone viral with over one million views

People have found the video hilarious and added their scenarios to it in the comments section

Sphe Masuku goes viral with a hilarious National Shutdown video. @usphemasuku/TikTok

As the name suggests, the National Shutdown spearheaded by Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party has brought parts of the country to a standstill. With varying eruptions countrywide, many people stayed home out of fear or the lack of road access.

TikTokker Sphe Masuku shared a hilarious post where he parodies the latter.

Sphe Masuku makes fun of the National Shutdown in viral TikTok

The video had over one million views, and people couldn't stop adding to its narrative. You can see the post below:

People found video hilarious and added more scenarios to it

@Rainqueennkie said:

"Please people avoid this route, road close dangerous."

@Mmathabo Gee Mario added:

"Please keep safe mfowethu. That looks more dangerous."

@Corrie van Wyk said:

"Best of the day!!"

@***MR_FINGER_LICKING_GOOD*** said:

"Hey Boetie, same road I tried to travel. I could not go to work either."

@DR MATHEBULA said:

"Guys, why are we like this?"

@Joy._. added:

"That time your boss can recognise your shoes."

@nini_8912 said:

"Best strike video ever. Gooi hom pappie."

@Weezie said:

"Stay safe, it's rough out there. You win shutdown TikTok of the day."

EFF National shutdown: Ford and Mercedes car dealerships quickly remove cars

In other National shutdown stories, Briefly News reported a viral TikTok post that revealed empty Ford and Mercedes dealerships that removed their vehicles in preparation. People have opposite views on the move, with some stating that it was a clever move to avoid losing valuable possessions.

@Naseef Abrahams said:

"Insurance companies have contacted clients to take precautionary measures before the shutdown."

