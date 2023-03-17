Big Country Snake Removal shared a TikTok video showing at least seven rattlesnakes in one area in Texas

Rattlesnakes are venomous and can quickly strike one-third or more of their body length from any position.

Netizens had various reactions to the video, with some expressing fear while others suggested using the snakes for products like hatbands and boots

Rattlesnakes everywhere! Mind your step. @bcsr_and_ser/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Texas might be home to the rattlesnake. A company named Big Country Snake Removal shared a TikTok post showing at least seven slithering snakes in one area. The video has garnered over 1 million views at the time of publishing.

Texas, home to the rattlesnake

This video may not be for you if you are squirmish and scared of snakes. You could step anywhere and land on a rattler. See the post for yourself:

Are rattlesnakes venomous?

According to the CDC, "rattlesnakes are the largest venomous snakes in the United States, and many species live in U.S. habitats. Whether coiled or stretched out, they can quickly and accurately strike one-third or more of their body length from any position"

Netizens were terrified by the video

@user1602681895862

"These are found everywhere in Texas. Especially the larger cities. Dallas, Austin, Ft Worth. Not in Houston, though. "

@May Be So said:

"Show this on TV in California."

@Big_T68 added:

"Double it and give it to the next person"

@richard91506 said:

"HAT BANDS, STEERING WHEEL COVERS, WALLETS, BELTS,GUITAR STRAPS"

@LsxChris said:

"A few to make boots and the rest to the grill here in west texas we kill them rattle bugs"

@LajanFasil/1XBET added:

"this is snake island in Brazil, not Texas"

@Craig Markham said:

"It’s like one of those bad dreams"

@Rhonda Black

"Nope will l ever go there then. I hallucinated this once"

Source: Briefly News