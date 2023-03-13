An American man used kitchen mittens to remove a small snake from his house and posted the video on TikTok, which went viral with over six million views

The man prioritised safety and tried to identify the snake's type but failed to do so while catching it

The video got hilarious reactions from netizens, with many commenting on the snake's identity and the man's commentary

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A brave man catches a snake using mittens. @2manycatsandadog/TikTok

Source: TikTok

An American man, @2manycatsandadog, gave a whole new meaning to the words "handyman" after removing a small snake from his house using kitchen mittens. In a viral TikTok post, the man notices the serpent in the hallway before rushing to arm himself for the operation.

"Snake in my house, there's a snake in my house," he sang as he fit the mittens on.

Brave man prioritised safety first as the snake type was unknown to him

It is advisable not to try and carry a snake out by yourself, no matter the size or type. But the man has had a few run-ins with them before. While trying to pick the snake up, he was trying to figure out what kind of snake it was but failed to do so.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Eventually, he could get a hold of it and take it outside. You can watch the video below:

The viral video got hilarious reactions from netizens

You'd think a video of this nature would have people's hearts racing, but the man's commentary brought a lot of humour to the situation. With over six million views, people had a lot to say about the video:

@Labradorwolf said:

"*Snake hides with the shoes* I am not snake. I am a shoelace."

@Girl east of the Rhine️‍ said:

"Are you a danger noodle? Snake: I'm just a baby."

@Annie Bond confirmed:

"I’m a snake professional and can confirm that is a indeed a danger noodle. A rigatoni mamba."

Fred Fries humoured:

"Snake expert here - this just is a shoelace. I don't know what to tell you."

@Anna Krukowski said:

"Sir if I saw a snake in my house I’d just burn it down at that point."

@Axel said:

"I can’t believe you did this barefoot."

@qk3lly added:

"I don't think it's a danger noodle. Just an angry noodle."

@Simone Dansealf said:

"Danger noodle is now permanently a part of my vocabulary."

Australian mom wakes up with snake in bed

In another snake close call news, Briefly News reported on a mother of three who woke up with a python in the bed she was sleeping with her children. She told her story in a viral TikTok video, and people had this to say:

@Samii Bailey added:

"I forgot to breathe while listening to this, I have shivers running through my body."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News