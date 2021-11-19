America's most powerful man, President Joe Biden, has got reactions after he interacted with a young boy during a bill signing ceremony

The president asked about the boy's age and school level before proceeding to invite him to the White House

Many people who commented on the short video shared on Instagram said that the moment is such a cute one

The president of America, Joe Biden, interacted with a child while he was about signing a bill. He made brief small talks with him.

After asking how he is, the president asked about the class he is in and his age. The boy responded perfectly and said he is seven years old.

The boy was happy that he will be visiting the White House. Photo source: @abcnews

I will take you around

Impressed by the child's confidence in a video shared by ABC News on Instagram, President Biden said:

"Meet me after this, I will show you around the White House."

The boy nodded excitedly to the offer. The president returned to the bill he was on and signed.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered almost 2,000 comments with over 22,000 likes.

brandjw2323 said:

"It is refreshing seeing a sane guy being the POTUS."

ekebelim said:

"His a great man! And affectionate too! A dear heart! Some bettys will fault him for that."

jisseidy said:

"Cute but too staged for my taste."

Biden invited Nigerian family to the White House

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that the new president of the United States, Joe Biden, honoured a Nigerian family resident in the country after they supported him during his election.

He called and invited them to the White House. In a video that has since gone viral, 12-year-old Josephine and her father who are from Ibadan in Oyo state, spoke to the president and his first lady, Jill Biden.

During their lovely phone chat, the president asked the father where he is from in Nigeria. He also made other small talks with them.

The 12-year-old girl said she has always only seen him on TV, adding that talking to him is a dream come true. She also wished the new president a smooth tenure.

