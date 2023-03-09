A man's pet caused quite a stir on the internet, leaving most social media users terrified

A TikTokker posted a video of his massive snake crawling out of his bathroom in the dead of night

While @dezzi337 sees the snake as a sweet pet, people in the comments disagreed with him fiercely

Some people are dog people, others are cat people, but TikTokker @dezzi337 is a different breed altogether. The video of his pet snake slowly coming out of his bathroom had most netizens saying, "nope!"

Social Media users are saying "no way" to the video of TikTokker's pet snake.

From the snakes glowing eyes to its bright colour, the post is pure nightmare fuel, and no one seems to be here for it.

The TikTokker seems unfazed by the comments as he often posts his "pets" and receives extreme reactions. Regardless, most netizens made it clear that they would not go near the man's "friends".

Watch the video here:

Social media did not hide their disdain

While the TikTok clip received over two million views, most of the comments felt the same way about the snake - the

Briefly News compiled the top comments here:

@adventuresofshai made her feeling clear:

"Absolutely not."

@rodneygordon667 had some jokes:

"I just seen my new boots."

@brentonchalfant was terrified:

"Hell no, that is my worst nightmare no."

@bigdogjaylen_ said how most felt:

"HELL NAHHHH, GOTTA GO."

@iheartlilpe3p noted how he would react:

"I would cry a lot."

