A South African TikTok star named @cardin.ww has gone viral for copying an impression of Pretoria huns doing the Bacardi dance

The video gained over 700K views, with netizens agreeing with the impersonation of Pitori huns and appreciating the accuracy

The video features comments from users who appreciated the entertainment value and even asked to be friends with the TikTok star

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

TikTok star shows us how Pitori huns get down to Barcadi

Source: TikTok

A South African TikTok star, @cardin.ww, has gone viral for his impression of Pretoria huns doing the Bacardi dance. The entertainer went viral with over 700K views of the video, and netizens know a Pitori hun when they see one.

This is what Pretoria huns look like doing the Bacardi dance

The man must have seen way too many people dancing because the rendition of it is pretty accurate. You can see the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens agreed with impersonation of Pitori huns

@QueenVee said:

"That kick is very important."

PNEMBOBO added:

"Not me learning the Bacardi from your content. I love how you don’t sweat!"

@Call_me_rea said:

"Screaming, "chomi gapelletsa." Ao dlala ka lepoujacke."

@Thando S added:

"Dude, you're funny."

@Tebogo Rahlogo said:

"Kere the leg."

@Coded prince said:

"Can we be friends if you don’t mind me asking?"

@Palesa Radebe said:

"But why are you doing it so well? "

Pretoria girl in adorable tutu wows SA with Bacardi dance

In other Bacardi stories, Briefly News reported on one little girl who took part in the viral Bacardi dance challenge and gave her online competitors a run for their money. She displayed her skills for the world and looked like a seasoned dancer.

@loano._ said:

"This girl goes to school with me at Tokyo, she was even modelling. You have gained a follower."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News