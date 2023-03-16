TikTok star Mwaka, @Mwaka_hal1, shared a popular video of dancing to the amapiano song titled Abanye by Thoriso Modisha

The video includes a segment where the song glitches, and she also glitches to match the rhythm

Netizens showered Mwaka with praise, and some suggested she should be featured in music videos due to her impressive moves

Robot glitch girl Mwaka dances to "Abanye".

Source: TikTok

Robot boi might have a new challenger on the block. TikTok star Mwaka, @Mwaka_hal1, shared a popular post of dancing to the amapiano song titled Abanye by Thoriso Modisha. The video has garnered over 400K views so far.

The song has a segment that glitches, where she also glitches to match the rhythm.

Viral TikTok dance to Amapiano song

After an impressive initial attempt, the video responded to a user who asked her to do it again.

"Please do it again, I was walking my cat"

You can watch the video below:

Netizens were impressed with her glitch dance and showered her with praise

S.eemah_ added:

"Please do it again I was feeding my ironing board go slos"

@natashamatsime said:

"U are not real"

Lily_Sue❤️ said:

"I don't even know how many times I've watched this"

Stone Ocean said:

"How are you doing this?"

Elder added:

"How is this even possible?"

@Trusty said:

"Haii, this is non-real "

@ said:

"U need to start acting"

@nduurh10 said:

"Girl, you need to be featured in SA piano music videos..your moves are fire..you little machine"

Talented child's impressive "Kilimanjaro challenge" dance

In other viral dance challenges, Briefly News reported on a child that has gone viral on TikTok after doing the Kilimanjaro challenge in a TikTok post. The dance is usually done to the song Kilimanjaro by Pcee & S'gija Disciples & Zan'Ten.

@Aivoh added:

"you see why I want a girl"

