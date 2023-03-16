TikTok Star Mwaka Goes Viral With Glitch Dance to Amapiano Song "Abanye"
- TikTok star Mwaka, @Mwaka_hal1, shared a popular video of dancing to the amapiano song titled Abanye by Thoriso Modisha
- The video includes a segment where the song glitches, and she also glitches to match the rhythm
- Netizens showered Mwaka with praise, and some suggested she should be featured in music videos due to her impressive moves
Robot boi might have a new challenger on the block. TikTok star Mwaka, @Mwaka_hal1, shared a popular post of dancing to the amapiano song titled Abanye by Thoriso Modisha. The video has garnered over 400K views so far.
The song has a segment that glitches, where she also glitches to match the rhythm.
Viral TikTok dance to Amapiano song
After an impressive initial attempt, the video responded to a user who asked her to do it again.
"Please do it again, I was walking my cat"
You can watch the video below:
Netizens were impressed with her glitch dance and showered her with praise
S.eemah_ added:
"Please do it again I was feeding my ironing board go slos"
@natashamatsime said:
"U are not real"
Lily_Sue❤️ said:
"I don't even know how many times I've watched this"
Stone Ocean said:
"How are you doing this?"
Elder added:
"How is this even possible?"
@Trusty said:
"Haii, this is non-real "
@ said:
"U need to start acting"
@nduurh10 said:
"Girl, you need to be featured in SA piano music videos..your moves are fire..you little machine"
@Aivoh added:
"you see why I want a girl"
