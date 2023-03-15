A white boy danced to amapiano music during halftime at a rugby match at the University of Johannesburg

Despite the enjoyable video, people found the hype and the dance funny, and many commented on the man's awkward moves

Some commenters joked about the dance and the commentator, while others noted that the tippy-toe jump dance is common among white boys

White boy awkwardly dances at UJ rugby match, and people love it. @simply.rele/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Amapiano can turn anyone into a decent dancer. A white boy took to the track during halftime at a rugby match at the University of Johannesburg. The woman who made the TikTok post, Relebohile Monooe, was hyping him all the way, yelling:

"Moon walk! Front walk!"

The white boy hit a makeshift moonwalk to the amapiano music

So there is a Michael Jackson moonwalk, and then there is the moonwalk this guy did. Either way, a moonwalk is a moonwalk, right? No one complained. You can watch the video below:

People hilariously commented on the man's awkward dance moves

Even though the video was enjoyable, people still thought the hype and the dance were funny. Here is what they had to say:

@Its.Just.Menkie said:

"Yoh where was I Bahn"

user3614334865177 added:

"Ba bize bonke "

khany.rikhotso said:

"Moon walk front walk "

Trish le crème added:

"Front walk?"

sir_ronald_van said:

"Too left-footed "

@Mulie Innocent Radebe added:

"Praat-walk "

@BraT said:

"I'm here for the commentator and Matenas "

@user_Lango added:

"One thing white boys will do is the tippy-toe jump dance thingie"

