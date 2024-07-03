The Public Protector found significant wrongdoing in constructing the R82 million Mayibuye Primary School

The report revealed the school was built near a wetland without necessary environmental authorisation

The report also noted improper procurement processes, prompting widespread social media reactions targeting Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi

Reitumetse Makwea

Public Protector Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka has found foul play for normal procurement and supply chain procedures of Mayibuye Primary School in Gauteng. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams and Fani Mahuntsi.

Source: Getty Images

The Public Protector Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka has found significant wrongdoing in constructing the R82 million Mayibuye Primary School.

The investigation revealed that the school was built near a wetland without obtaining the necessary environmental authorisation, as the law requires.

A Public Protector’s office report stated that the proper procurement and supply processes were not followed during the school's construction.

South Africans hinted people were gunning for Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The revelation has sparked various reactions on social media

Following the report's announcement, netizens were quick to think a target was on Lesufi's back especially since the DA and ANC were at loggerheads with the negotiations in Gauteng.

@StHonorable noted Lesufi's vulnerability because of the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU):

"Obvious, it's Panyaza; hence, he's hostile to the GPU. There are a lot of things that he's hiding."

@Bee_Mogakwe, speculated on a potential political fallout, stating:

"So Panyaza will be suspended, and the coalition can carry on peacefully in Gauteng ."

Some users criticized the Democratic Alliance (DA) and its role in Gauteng politics.

@Malakoaneelvis remarked:

"This is part of the reasons why DA is not wanted next to power in Gauteng, too many skeletons floating around."

@Ntozakheh added:

"The dogs are out for Panyapanya."

@colinbraude commented on the broader implications of the report, suggesting:

"No wonder Lesufi is desperate to keep the DA out of the Gauteng administration. He knows what other skeletons are in the closet. #CorruptheidMustFall."

Environmental violations with the construction

The report highlighted that the school is situated within 500 meters of a water-saturated area, necessitating water use authorisation from the Department of Water and Sanitation before construction.

However, this authorisation was never obtained.

Furthermore, the Public Protector’s report revealed that the Gauteng Department of Education only commissioned a specialist wetland study after construction had already commenced.

By the time the study was conducted, the site was already contaminated due to a leaking sewer.

According to EWN, the investigation was initiated after a complaint by Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane in 2020.

Maimane alleged that the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) had constructed the school on an old sewer line and failed to conduct a wetland study beforehand.

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka's findings

In the report, Gcaleka concluded that the lack of proper environmental provisions caused undue delays in the project.

She ordered the provincial Education Department to provide a progress report on the measures taken to rehabilitate the wetland area.

Despite the school being operational, the report emphasised that the wetland still requires significant rehabilitation efforts.

