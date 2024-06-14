The ANC celebrated a major win as Panyaza Lesufi was re-elected unopposed as Gauteng Premier, emphasising action over rhetoric in his second term

His acceptance speech highlighted a commitment to collaborative governance and tangible growth

Reactions were mixed online, with some praising his leadership while others expressed disappointment

Panyaza Lesufi has been elected as the Premier of Gauteng for a second term. Lesufi was elected unopposed. Images: @GautengProvince.

The African National Congress (ANC) has seen a significant victory today as Panyaza Lesufi has been re-elected unopposed as the Premier of Gauteng for a second term.

The decision, made during a Special House Sitting at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, underscores Lesufi's strong support within the party and his proven leadership abilities.

Lesufi is ready for tangible growth.

In his acceptance speech, Premier Lesufi emphasised a shift from rhetoric to action, focusing on tangible growth and development for the province.

"I am nothing without our alliance partners but most importantly, the movement of the people, by the people."

Lesufi declared, underscoring his commitment to collaborative governance.

"Thank you so much for assigning me to be an instrument of change, an instrument of liberation. To the ANC PEC, you have once more demonstrated that our unity agenda is solid and unshakable.

Fellow honourable members, failure is not an option, but success is compulsory. Less talk, more work—let's grow Gauteng together. I thank you."

South Africans are torn with this re-election

Netizens' comments were divided. Some were excited about the announcement, while some were disappointed and could not hide their disappointment.

@Thulaganyo_G was not pleased at all:

"The weakest Premier ever with 34%."

@Veri81641491 also said:

"Long live the continuance of corruption."

@XMzolisi was very happy to hear the news:

"Congratulations, my brother @Lesufi. Keep up the good work, leadership. We trust and believe that province @GautengANC and @GautengProvince are capable administrative activist servants with humble leadership and calm and collected hands. All the best, #MrPremier @Lesufi @MYANC lead the alliance."

Meanwhile, the ANC’s Audrey Mosupyoe has been elected unopposed as Speaker of the Gauteng Legislature. Mosupyoe will replace Ntombi Mekgwe.

Newly elected Members of the Provincial Legislature were also sworn in and took an oath/affirmation, committing themselves to uphold the constitution and serve the people of Gauteng faithfully.

ANC announces two women as premier candidates

Briefly, News previously reported that it submitted its list of candidates for the Office of the Premier in the provinces.

The list includes two women elected by the party to represent them in the province's highest office. South Africans congratulated them, and some nodded to Phophi Ramathuba, the MEC for Health in Limpopo.

