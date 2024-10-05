The Western Cape High Court temporarily interdicted Dr John Hlope from participating in JSC proceedings

The MK Party approached the Gauteng High Court to prevent the JSC from proceeding with interviews

Judge Stuart Wilson has now dismissed the uMkhonto weSizwe Party's urgent application

The Gauteng High Court has dismissed the MK Party's appeal, meaning that JSC interviews will proceed without Dr John Hlope. Image: @Emacous Photography_24.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's hopes of having the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews halted have been crushed.

The MK Party approached the Gauteng High Court with an eleventh-hour bid to halt JSC scheduled for next week.

The party approached the court after former Western Cape Judge President John Hlope was temporarily interdicted from participating in JSC proceedings. Hope is the MK Party's deputy president.

High Court dismisses party's application

After the Western Cape High Court's interim interdiction of Hlophe, his party wrote to the JSC to request a postponement of the interviews until Dr Hlope was reinstated.

When the JSC refused, the party approached the Gauteng High Court with an urgent application, which was heard by Judge Stuart Wilson.

He has since dismissed the case.

Why Hlope was interdicted

As a member of parliament for uMkhonto weSizwe, the party designated Hlope, a member of the JSC.

The DA, together with the NGO's Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch, asked for Hlope to be removed owing to the fact that he had been previously impeached.

Hlope is the only judge in the country to be impeached.

They argued that it was irrational for a person found guilty of misconduct to be assigned to a body that appoints new judges. The Western Cape High Court agreed and interdicted him until a full review of the National Assembly’s decision to designate Hlophe as a member of the JSC is heard.

