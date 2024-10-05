Gauteng High Court Dismisses MK Party’s Application, JSC Interviews to Proceed Without John Hlope
- The Western Cape High Court temporarily interdicted Dr John Hlope from participating in JSC proceedings
- The MK Party approached the Gauteng High Court to prevent the JSC from proceeding with interviews
- Judge Stuart Wilson has now dismissed the uMkhonto weSizwe Party's urgent application
The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's hopes of having the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews halted have been crushed.
The MK Party approached the Gauteng High Court with an eleventh-hour bid to halt JSC scheduled for next week.
The party approached the court after former Western Cape Judge President John Hlope was temporarily interdicted from participating in JSC proceedings. Hope is the MK Party's deputy president.
High Court dismisses party's application
After the Western Cape High Court's interim interdiction of Hlophe, his party wrote to the JSC to request a postponement of the interviews until Dr Hlope was reinstated.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
When the JSC refused, the party approached the Gauteng High Court with an urgent application, which was heard by Judge Stuart Wilson.
He has since dismissed the case.
Why Hlope was interdicted
As a member of parliament for uMkhonto weSizwe, the party designated Hlope, a member of the JSC.
The DA, together with the NGO's Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch, asked for Hlope to be removed owing to the fact that he had been previously impeached.
Hlope is the only judge in the country to be impeached.
They argued that it was irrational for a person found guilty of misconduct to be assigned to a body that appoints new judges. The Western Cape High Court agreed and interdicted him until a full review of the National Assembly’s decision to designate Hlophe as a member of the JSC is heard.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za