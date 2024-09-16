Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Sworn In at Pan African Parliament, Expresses Excitement for the Role
- MK Party member and MK Party president's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and other MPs were sworn into the Pan African Parliament
- Zuma-Sambudla said she was excited for the role and expressed her passion for unity between African unity
- Some South Africans were not confident that she would leave a lasting impact and roasted her on social media
With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG — MK Party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been sworn in as a member of the Pan-African Parliament. South Africans were not impressed and questioned her contribution to SA politics.
Dudu Zuma-Sambudla sworn in
@ParliamentofRSA posted some images of her swearing-in ceremony. She was sworn in alongside Economic Freedom Fighters member Vuyani Pambo and ANC Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli. Parliament also shared a video of Duduzile expressing her excitement for being sworn in at the Pan-African Parliament.
"I'm very excited to take up this role because I have a passion for African unity, and being here is a driving force. South Africans being part of the PaP is a great deal in terms of bringing in the unity of South Africans," she said.
South Africans unconvinced
Netizens were not confident that she would contribute to the cause of a united Africa.
Mia Vhasidzana said:
"Why is this woman allowed in Parliament? We see you, South African Parliament of criminals."
UpdatesWithThandoGraham said:
"This one is just enjoying the benefits. Nothing sinister about her existence in that Parliament. She's just there for benefits."
Chipiyankandla said:
"It's time Parliament implements competency tests. This practice of allowing unqualified individuals to serve as lawmakers is incredibly disheartening."
Mnca-Mnce said:
"All this because you're Zuma's daughter. Nothing else."
Victor99 said:
"We're being disrespected on a high level."
Duduzile roasted for Mashatile comments
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Duduzile Zuma was roasted for her views on ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile's swearing-in in 2023.
She said Mashatile doesn't have that thing, which resulted in a flurry of social media criticism. Some defended Mashatile.
