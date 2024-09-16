MK Party member and MK Party president's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and other MPs were sworn into the Pan African Parliament

Zuma-Sambudla said she was excited for the role and expressed her passion for unity between African unity

Some South Africans were not confident that she would leave a lasting impact and roasted her on social media

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is excited to be part of the Pan-African Parliament. Image: @ParliamentofRSA

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — MK Party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been sworn in as a member of the Pan-African Parliament. South Africans were not impressed and questioned her contribution to SA politics.

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla sworn in

@ParliamentofRSA posted some images of her swearing-in ceremony. She was sworn in alongside Economic Freedom Fighters member Vuyani Pambo and ANC Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli. Parliament also shared a video of Duduzile expressing her excitement for being sworn in at the Pan-African Parliament.

"I'm very excited to take up this role because I have a passion for African unity, and being here is a driving force. South Africans being part of the PaP is a great deal in terms of bringing in the unity of South Africans," she said.

South Africans unconvinced

Netizens were not confident that she would contribute to the cause of a united Africa.

Mia Vhasidzana said:

"Why is this woman allowed in Parliament? We see you, South African Parliament of criminals."

UpdatesWithThandoGraham said:

"This one is just enjoying the benefits. Nothing sinister about her existence in that Parliament. She's just there for benefits."

Chipiyankandla said:

"It's time Parliament implements competency tests. This practice of allowing unqualified individuals to serve as lawmakers is incredibly disheartening."

Mnca-Mnce said:

"All this because you're Zuma's daughter. Nothing else."

Victor99 said:

"We're being disrespected on a high level."

Duduzile roasted for Mashatile comments

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Duduzile Zuma was roasted for her views on ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile's swearing-in in 2023.

She said Mashatile doesn't have that thing, which resulted in a flurry of social media criticism. Some defended Mashatile.

Source: Briefly News