#PutSouthAfricansFirst is one of the top five trending topics on Twitter on 1 November due to local government elections

Many South Africans are going out to make a difference today by casting their vote for the political party they trust the most

Locals are using social media to amp each other up and ensure that the party of their choice wins the battle

Election day has arrived and various topics are trending online, including #PutSouthAfricaFirst. The trend revolves around Mzansians fighting against illegal foreign nationals in the country.

Judging from the tweets being shared, #VoteActionSA seems to be part of almost every tweet about #PutSouthAfricansFirst. Many Saffas seem to be frustrated by the EFF and the ANC and are vowing to put ActionSA in power as soon as they can.

ActionSA's leader Herman Mashaba has made promises in the past about ensuring that South African citizens are above all else if he was in power.

South Africans are using #PutSouthAfricansFirst to promote voting for ActionSA. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at some of the top tweets below:

@AskCharisma said:

"For the first time, I'm not going to vote for EFF. I'm giving my vote to ActionSA. #VoteActionSA #PutSouthAficansFirst"

@Ernestfigo shared:

"#VoteActionSA Let's reclaim our metros from the vultures trying to destroy our beautiful country. No to illegal immigration, no to an influx of illegal foreigners. #PutSouthAficansFirst. Let's not be apologetic in wanting law and order in our country."

@Lushaibo added:

"#PutSouthAficansFirst and vote for services to be delivered. Don't vote for popular brands, don't vote with a guilty conscience!"

@JoshKing7424 said:

"Restaurants & hospitality industries must stop hiring foreign nationals, permit or no permit. The only foreigners they can employ is those dispensing scarce skill like chefs and grillers. #PutSouthAficansFirst #VoteActionSA"

@Mthoh03 tweeted:

"Let us show them the power of our votes. They must go and UNITE in their respective countries. Say no to EFF nonsense with your vote. #PutSouthAficansFirst"

@Jabu_Nonyane added:

"ANC government is oppressing South Africans. It's time to #PutSouthAficansFirst #VoteActionSA"

Election day: ActionSA, EFF, DA and OneSA are hyping voters up online, ANC is quiet for now

Previously, Briefly News reported that 1 November marks the beginning of change. The country will be participating in the local government elections today and political parties are hyping their followers and supporters up.

Herman Mashaba of ActionSA, Julius Malema of the EFF, John Steenhuisen of the DA and Mmusi Maimane of the OneSA movement have shared posts online to push people to go out and vote for change.

It seems as though the ANC is quiet, for now.

