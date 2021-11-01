Local government elections opened today, 1 November, and political parties are using their platforms to push people to vote

ActionSA, the EFF, DA and OneSA's leaders have all shared posts on Twitter in an attempt to boost the moods of their followers to gain votes

Although the ruling party has been campaigning in various areas, they seem to be quiet on social media for now

1 November marks the beginning of change. The country will be participating in the local government elections today and political parties are hyping their followers and supporters up.

Herman Mashaba of ActionSA, Julius Malema of the EFF, John Steenhuisen of the DA and Mmusi Maimane of the OneSA movement have shared posts online to push people to go out and vote for change.

It seems as though the ANC is quiet, for now.

ActionSA, the EFF, the DA and OneSA are hyping voters up for elections. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg, Darren Stewart, Jaco Marais/Foto24 and Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Political parties use social media to campaign

The aforementioned parties have been using numerous social networking platforms to campaign for votes. Now that it's D-Day, it seems their campaign is strengthening.

Herman Mashaba - ActionSA

@TablecharmG wrote in response to Mashaba:

"Remember the ActionSA logo when you cast your votes... No mistakes! #VoteActionSA"

@Bongani88555860 shared:

"In Gauteng, we are voting ActionSA."

@tylee_lusani believes:

"Green is life #ActionSA is our only hope."

Julius Malema - EFF

@MtwanaXabiso said:

"Today me and my family will be voting for EFF."

@Nkgapele6 shared:

"We #VoteEFF because we want #LandAndJobsManje."

@KAYBEEZ_24 added:

"We are EFF and EFF is us CIC @Julius_S_Malema."

John Steenhuisen - DA

@KarenJaybay said:

"My DA vote done. Wish you the best of luck."

@Fareedmk1 responded to Steenhuisen with:

"On my way to cast my vote right now."

@olilSvaxxx added:

"VIVA DA VIVA DA!!!!"

Mmusi Maimane - OneSA

@Heroinenetheng2 said:

"Arr mara you are confusing us."

@Zama_ZA_ asked:

"Ntate Mmusi when did you campaign for your party? Because most of the parties were campaigning and we saw them on TV and everywhere but never saw yours campaigning?"

Politicians play dirty: DA claims that a vote for ActionSA could mean the EFF in power

In other election news, Briefly News previously reported that members of the DA and ActionSA have their claws pointed at one another following some pretty brutal comments. According to DA Deputy Federal Council Chair Thomas Walters, a vote for ActionSA is a vote for the EFF.

His accusations come just days before the municipal elections and definitely pack a punch. In a letter, Walters claims current ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba unduly used his time as the Mayor of Johannesburg to lobby for the EFF, The Citizen reports.

Mashaba has since responded to the claims, calling the DA's stance "laughable" and "hypocritical", especially given the party's previously upbeat attitude at forming a coalition government with the EFF.

Source: Briefly.co.za