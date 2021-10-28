Amanda Black Calls on Political Parties to Adhere to Covid19 Rules

Amanda Black has called on political parties to follow Covid -19 distancing rules when campaigning for the upcoming municipal elections

The songstress was reacting to a video of an EFF rally where scores of students gathered at a hall to listen to party leaders

The video of the campaign was posted on social media by EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and there was no social distancing and most of the people did not wear masks

Amanda Black has appealed to political parties to adhere to Covid-19 regulations as they campaign for the municipal elections that will take place in the country on 1 November.

Amanda Black wants political parties to follow Covid19 rules when campaigning. Image: @amandablacksa

Source: Instagram

The singer was reacting to a video of an EFF campaign at the Nelson Mandela University. Scores of students did not social distance and most of them were not wearing their masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

The video was shared on Twitter by EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Amanda took to his timeline to ask him and his party to help fight against hard lockdown. TshisaLIVE reports that Gauteng Premier David Makhura has warned against a probability of a fourth wave in his province between November and January next year. The star wrote:

"Please can you help the citizens of this country fight against another lockdown and claims of a fourth wave looming. Vaccine passports and mandates because numbers are down, people's livelihoods still in the red. Clearly there are no longer fears of Covid-19 spreading any more."

Mbuyiseni has not responded to the songstress and also blue-ticked most of the people who commented on his timeline after he shared the clip. Check out some of their comments below:

@Sydwell75394556 said:

"Mr Lockdown (Cyril Ramaphosa) himself has proven many times that Covid19 is a lie."

@Scyas wrote:

"We need to stand up against this tyrannical government especially after what we have witnessed during these campaigns."

@Edulamoney commented:

"Then they will be shocked when Covid spikes again in days to come...."

@La_Princo_SA wrote:

"Covid-19 is a scam."

@Thabiso47272647 said:

"You are wasting your time Amanda, the Gucci revolutionaries are part of the NWO. Expect nothing from this project called EFF."

@_marksandiso added:

"Ndlozi will never respond to such a tweet mark my words i know these EFF people very well."

