The Democratic Alliance's governance in Tshwane has seemingly disappointed a lot of South Africans

Twitter users have been digging up the party's scandals to show how the DA has failed residents in the metro

Social media users have been encouraging each other not to vote for the DA in the next local government elections

TSHWANE - The Democratic Alliance has been trending on social media for failing to govern the City of Tshwane adequately.

The hashtag #DAExperimentGoneWrong2 has been making the rounds on Twitter, with a lot of people rehashing some of the failures of the political organisation as well as the scandals that have come from the DA's officials.

Social media users have been urging each other not to vote for John Steenhuisen and the Democratic Alliance.

Source: Getty Images

One of the scandals that has people talking is about former Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, who was allegedly blackmailed in a sex tape scandal in 2019, reports TimesLIVE.

The audio clip implicated Mokgalapa as well as a member of the mayoral committee for roads and transport, MMC Stella Senkubuge, in allegedly getting intimate. Senkunbuge resigned following the incident, reports SowetanLIVE.

Mzansi says the DA ended free wifi in Tshwane

Some South Africans shared their frustrations with the DA for taking away free wifi and introducing high electricity bills. Social media users have been urging each other not to vote for the political organisation at the upcoming municipal elections.

Here are some of their comments:

@Menzi_MrP said:

"Guys, in whatever you do on the 1st of November, kindly please do not vote @Our_DA, especially in Johannesburg and Pretoria. DA does not have best interest of black people in anyway. Please do not make that mistake #DAExperimentGoneWrong2"

@RumorhasitSA2 said:

"I ain't voting for ANC and I'm definitely not voting for DA, I'll rather take chances with EFF#DAExperimentGoneWrong2"

@Sphiwe_M_ said:

" 'The DA gets things done' - what has been done at Tshwane thus far? Mxm y'all bored #DAExperimentGoneWrong2"

