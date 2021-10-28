Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, and the party's secretary-general Marshal Dlamini are under investigation for tender fraud

The two are said to have received R15 million from a R500 million tender that was awarded to three companies

EFF supporters say they will still vote for the political organisation in the upcoming local government elections

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leaders are under investigation for their involvement in unlawful tender procurement processes.

The investigation is being led by the Hawks and the leader of the Red Berets is among those being looked into.

EFF leader Julius Malema is said to have received funds from a R500 million tender unlawfully. Image: MUJAHID SAFODIEN

Source: Getty Images

Fin24 reports that the investigation is linked to the awarding of a fuel tender in 2019 that is valued at R500 million.

The tender was given to three companies by the City of Tshwane and a paper trail has shown that one of the companies paid out R15 million to companies linked to Malema and Marshall Dlamini, who is the current EFF secretary-general.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Amabhungane, an investigative journalism group, found that the timing of the payments to Malema and Dlamini coincided with the tender process.

The R15 million payment was split between the two companies allegedly linked to Malema and Dlamini. Malema has since denied ties to the companies, according to the Daily Maverick.

Balimi Barui Trading, owned by Hendrick Kganyago, made payments to a company called DMM Media and Entertainment, which is headed by Wesley Dlamini, a relative of EFF's secretary-general.

Kganyago also made payments to two companies linked to Malema's relatives, namely Matsobane Phaleng and Tebatso Malema. The awarding of the tender has already been declared unlawful by the Pretoria High Court.

South Africans react to Malema being under investigation

Social media users were quick to react to EFF leaders being investigated for tender fraud. Here are some of their comments:

@oscar_phumlani said:

"Bring it on Ok'salayo we will vote EFF #LandAndJobsManje #VoteEFF"

@Tshepho1 said:

"The big story that's supposed to do damage the EFF is finally here, 3 days before elections as promised."

@tololodj said:

"The payments were split between two separate companies branded as alleged fronts for Malema. Are we then expected to not vote EFF because of this wishy-washy statement?"

@TheRichMansSon said:

"Did the EFF have any of its members deployed in any political position or employed in any administration department of the DA municipality, to facilitate any business transaction?"

“Just a mess”: Julius Malema promises flushing toilets for all, Mzansi isn’t impressed with EFF leader

Briefly News previously reported that the highly influential and outspoken political leader, Julius Malema has taken to his Twitter account with a massive service delivery promise and his supporters have plenty to say about it.

In the build-up to the elections, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is promising, "flushing toilets for all". His post is garnering big attention across South Africa and it currently has close to 300 retweets and over 2 000 likes.

His followers have many questions as they try to understand why he specifically chose to promise flushing toilets.

Source: Briefly.co.za